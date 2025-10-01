Photos: Grim Grinning Ghosts Greet Guests at Disneyland Paris’ Main Street for Halloween

A large number of happy haunts are currently occupying Town Square and beyond.

Unlike the US Disney Parks’ August kick off, the Halloween season makeover for Disneyland Paris doesn’t begin until October, but with Disney Halloween Festival now underway, we’re checking out the happy haunts and special decorations currently populating Main Street, USA (by way of France).

The archways past the entry gates into the park proper feature silhouetted images of familiar Disney characters in their Halloween best. And from there, once you walk into Town Square and the start of Main Street, you begin to see the many ghosts currently occupying the area, including a duo playing a game of spectral baseball.

Along with the pumpkins and fall foliage-evoking imagery are some larger pieces too, such as this large pumpkin-topped stalk and a light post with pumpkin and witch-referencing adornments.

A musician and politician continue the ghost population while reinforcing Main Street’s early 20th century theming, as do all the ghost characters and their accompanying garb.

And while most of these ghosts are generic townspeople, there’s no mistaking the Dapper look these ghoulish crooners are meant to evoke.

Just because you’re dead doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy ice cream, sitting with a cat, or reading!

Other happy haunts come accompanied by props and costumes that let you know what their careers were in their corruptible, mortal state.

You can check out more photos of the Halloween decoration on Main Street at Disneyland Paris below.

Disney Halloween Festival runs from October 1st through November 2nd at Disneyland Paris this year.

