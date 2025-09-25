Disneyland Paris Announces New Ambassador Team as Resort Goes Through Historic Changes

The duo will be the Ambassadors as the resort's second gate gets wildly transformed.

Disneyland Paris has announced their 2026-2027 Ambassador team, and the individuals will serve during a historic time in the resort’s history.

What’s Happening:

This morning, during a ceremony held at Studio D in Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland Paris Resort, Mónica Cosson and Agathe Soul were appointed as the new official ambassadors of Disneyland Paris for 2026 and 2027, two years that will be marked by significant milestones for the resort.

The new appointees join the Disneyland Paris Ambassador family as the 32nd and 33rd Ambassadors, carrying on the values and the legacy of the Disney Ambassador Program, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Over the past three weeks, Monica and Agathe have experienced intense and enriching moments during the selection process.

They captured the hearts of the jury members with their unique personalities and enthusiasm and are now ready to begin their training period alongside Jose Alfaro Navarro and Dylan Legras, the 2024-2025 Disneyland Paris Ambassadors, before they complete their term at the end of this year.

Starting January 1, 2026, Agathe and Monica will officially take on their roles as Disney Ambassadors to represent Disneyland Paris and its Cast Members during key moments in the transformation of our destination, such as the transition of Walt Disney Studios Park to Disney Adventure World, starting with the opening of World of Frozen in the spring.

About the Ambassadors:

Mónica: Originally from Mexico, Mónica is a trained psychologist with a master’s degree in psychoanalytic psychotherapy. She arrived in France in 2020 and soon began working in retail, before joining Disneyland Paris in 2022 as a receptionist at the Disney Sequoia Lodge.

Two years later, she took part in the reopening of Disneyland Hotel and was chosen to join the Castle Club team, where she now welcomes guests at the heart of one of the resort’s most iconic locations. That same year, Mónica represented Disneyland Paris at the Best Receptionist of France contest, where she earned third place. A recognition that stands out as a key milestone in her journey. In 2025, she added to this achievement by completing the VIP Guide training program, further broadening her expertise in the art of hospitality. For her, becoming an Ambassador is a natural extension of this path: meeting people, creating connections, and proudly representing the diversity of talent at Disneyland Paris.

Agathe: Originally from Aix-en-Provence (France), Agathe visited Disneyland Paris several times during her childhood, up until the age of 7. She returned at 18, with one clear idea in mind: to fulfill her childhood dream and become a Cast Member.

She began in Guest Flow during the Lion King and Jungle Festival, supporting the teams in charge of welcoming guests and ensuring their safety. She then joined Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril as an attraction host. In 2020, she decided to pursue professional training as a makeup artist in Paris, always with the idea of one day returning to Disneyland Paris. A few months later, she rejoined the resort at Pirates of the Caribbean, before moving in 2023 to the Cosmetology division, which had been her dream since the very beginning. She has contributed to several key seasons at the resort, including Halloween, Christmas, and the 30th Anniversary, and today works on Disney Stars on Parade. For Agathe, becoming an Ambassador is a way to shine a light on the Cast Members who have inspired her, to celebrate the diversity of talent, and to proudly represent all those who bring the magic to life. Especially with the upcoming opening of Disney Adventure World.

The Years To Be Ambassador: