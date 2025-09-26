Minnie's Dream Factory to Awaken at Walt Disney Studios Park Early Next Year

Walt Disney Studios Park is bringing back their popular Dream Factory show, which will now be hosted by Minnie Mouse.

Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris

Back in 2021, Disney Junior Dream Factory debuted, bringing guests into a steam-punk world with some of the most popular characters from the children’s network.

In the show, Mickey, Minnie, Timon, Vampirina

The interactive show included sing-a-longs, dancing, and more.

Next year, the Dream Factory is set to reopen in a new iteration of the show starring Minnie Mouse.

Minnie’s Dream Factory, set to debut in February 2026, the new iteration of the show will see Minnie lead Daisy, Donald, and Chip ‘n’ Dale through a musical adventure at Studio D.

While we don’t have any information about how different this show will be compared to the previous iteration, fans can expect interactive and immersive magic unlike anything you’ve experienced before.

Disney Adventure World:

Next year, Walt Disney Studios Park will complete its massive transformation into Disney Adventure World.

The rebranded park axes the “active studio" branding in favor of a more immersive and much larger park, full of world-class experiences.

Set to debut in Spring of 2026

The area, which will sit around the park’s new central lagoon, will feature the popular Frozen Ever After EPCOT

Beyond World of Frozen, Adventure Way will lead guests into this new expansion, with themed attractions and green space, something the park has definitely lacked throughout its history.

