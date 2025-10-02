Photos: Disneyland Paris Welcomes Back the Fa-boo-lous Pumpkin People

Meet the Pumpkin People of Disneyland Paris!

With the countdown until Halloween drawing nearer, the Pumpkin People of Thunder Mesa have returned to Disneyland Paris.

Frontierland has a variety of decorations for Halloween, but the Pumpkin People stand out as unique decor and make for a frightfully fa-boo-lous photo-op!

About the Disneyland Paris Pumpkin People:

The "Pumpkin People" or "Pumpkin Men" are original Disneyland Paris characters that debuted around 2002-2003, with a backstory and official story introduced in 2004 during their Halloween events.

These characters, which originally appeared on Main Street, U.S.A. during the Halloween season, were a creation of the park's Entertainment department and evolved from purely decorative pumpkins into figures with a story explaining their origin and existence within the park's Halloween narrative.

The story explains that the Pumpkin Men are born from regular pumpkins, then they evolve through various stages, from "baby" pumpkins with paintbrushes to "adolescent" pumpkins with pimples, eventually becoming painters who create the park's pumpkin-themed decorations.

The origin story places their birthplace in a fictional area called "PumpkinWood" or "HalloweenLand," where they are processed.

More Disneyland Paris Halloween News: