Photos: Adventureland Refurbishment Updates from Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has its fair share of construction going on around the park. Our next stop brings us to Adventureland to take a look at the currently closed Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Pirate Galleon, and Pirates’ Beach.

With construction walls blocking off the pathway to Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, all you can see is the attraction and sign in the distance through the trees.

Adventure Isle is walled off at the moment as well for refurbishment, with Pirates’ Beach and Pirate Galleon remaining closed indefinitely with no return date set.

Pirates’ Beach was only supposed to be closed for refurbishment from September 15th to September 26th, but as of October 1st, the attraction is still closed.

