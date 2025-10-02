Photos: Adventureland Refurbishment Updates from Disneyland Paris

Indiana Jones and the Pirates are enjoying a Fall break.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , ,

Disneyland Paris has its fair share of construction going on around the park. Our next stop brings us to Adventureland to take a look at the currently closed Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Pirate Galleon, and Pirates’ Beach.

With construction walls blocking off the pathway to Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, all you can see is the attraction and sign in the distance through the trees.

Adventure Isle is walled off at the moment as well for refurbishment, with Pirates’ Beach and Pirate Galleon remaining closed indefinitely with no return date set.

Pirates’ Beach was only supposed to be closed for refurbishment from September 15th to September 26th, but as of October 1st, the attraction is still closed.

More Disneyland Paris News and Construction Updates:

 

Reiley Selinger
Reiley, based in Los Angeles, is a Muppets aficionado with a love for theme parks and all things spooky.
View all articles by Reiley Selinger
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti