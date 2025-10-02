Photos: Frontierland at Disneyland Paris Comes Alive with "Coco" Inspired Halloween Décor

A fiesta of colors and characters line the streets of Frontierland!

Frontierland at Disneyland Paris offers more than just its iconic Pumpkin People—this Halloween, the land features more pumpkins, Coco-inspired décor, and festive character meet-and-greets.

A collection of scarecrow-like skeletons inspired by Coco line the streets near Casa de Coco Restaurante de Familia.

The colorful decor also covers the exterior of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad with more skeleton people, bright florals, and fall foliage.

The streets of Frontierland are also full of skeletal statues with fabulous up-dos and traditional Alebrije creatures.

Minnie Mouse greets guests in a traditional Mexican dress, a vibrant look perfect for celebrating Día de los Muertos.

Also in Frontierland, a towering Mickey-eared pumpkin jack-in-the-box looms over a collection of smaller Mickey pumpkins, adding a playful yet menacing touch to the Halloween décor.

Goofy embraces the spooky season by meeting and greeting in a playful skeleton suit costume.

