Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain Get Dazzling New Nighttime Lighting at Disneyland Paris
On the outside at least, the iconic Discoveryland attraction has never looked better!
Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain – or if you’re a longtime Disneyland Paris fan, Space Mountain: De la Terre à la Lune – has debuted stunning new nighttime lighting, breathing new life into the impressive structure.
What’s Happening:
- After debuting last month, we were finally able to check out the excellent new nighttime lighting for Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris.
- The new lighting concept involved several weeks of programming throughout the summer, including “the replacement of over 640 luminaires – requiring over 17 kilometres of cabling – the modernisation of technical equipment, and the creation of new technical access points to facilitate maintenance operations."
- The new light display features about 48,000 lighting points, offering new possibilities to the creative team of the destination.
- Perhaps the most impressive element is when the vehicles are launched from the Columbiad Cannon and into the mountain. The vehicles seem to disappear, while a strand of lights reaching toward the sky continues the vehicles’ path.
- Bright lights also point towards the stars, perfectly translating the attraction’s theme into the new lighting.
- The update was done in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Discoveryland attraction – though it has had three different incarnations through the decades, leading up to the current Hyperspace Mountain Star Wars-themed overlay.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disney Halloween Festival has kicked off for the year at Disneyland Paris, bringing with it the return of Mickey’s Halloween Celebration, new projections on Main Street, the iconic Pumpkin People, and much more!
- Lots of work is taking place in Adventureland, with refurbishments taking place at Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Pirate Galleon, and Pirates’ Beach.
- Take a look at the latest construction progress as Walt Disney Studios Park continues its transformation into Disney Adventure World.
- The Disneyland Hotel has been dressed in autumnal colors for the first time since its recent transformation.
