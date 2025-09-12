That’s No Moon, it’s Disneyland Paris’ Hyperspace Mountain’s New Exterior Lighting Concept
The Star Wars-themed attraction debuts new lights to mark the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris’ take on Space Mountain.
Disneyland Paris’ Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain has gotten a brand new exterior lighting concept.
What’s Happening:
- Debuting today, September 12, the new lighting concept involved several weeks of programming throughout the summer, per fans.disneylandparis.com, including “the replacement of over 640 luminaires – requiring over 17 kilometres of cabling – the modernisation of technical equipment, and the creation of new technical access points to facilitate maintenance operations."
- The new light display features about 48,000 lighting points, offering new possibilities to the creative team of the destination. Repainting of the roof of the attraction is ongoing and will be completed shortly.
- The new lighting also features all-new effects.
- Disneyland Paris has debuted a video showing off the new lighting.
- The update was done in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of the Discoveryland attraction - though it has had three different incarnations through the decades. The first version of Disneyland Paris’ Space Mountain, in 1995, was themed after From the Earth to the Moon. Then, in 2005, it was revamped into Space Mountain: Mission 2. The current Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain version debuted in 2017. Unlike at Disneyland in Anaheim, where Hyperspace Mountain is an overlay that returns periodically, at Disneyland Paris, it is the ongoing theme, incorporating Star Wars concepts and characters into the ride.
More From Disneyland Paris:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com