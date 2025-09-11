Sip Like a Superhero: Unique Alcohol-Free Cocktails Arrive at Disneyland Paris
You can pick up these cosmic creations at the Skyline Bar in Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel
The Skyline Bar at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel has two specialty alcoholic-free cocktails available just for the month of September.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris has introduced the exclusive Super Heroes vs. Villains selection at the Skyline Bar, featuring two alcohol-free cocktails inspired by the Marvel universe.
- First is the Darkhold Elixir, a fruit-forward creation with enchanting notes, paying homage to the Scarlet Witch with the following ingredients:
- Coco water, passion fruit nectar, cherry-based preparation, vanilla syrup, Timur berry flavour cordial, blood orange tonic, basil leaves, white chocolate red ball and dark chocolate threads
- Then we have The Perfect Balance, a bold and refined blend, inspired by the Mad Titan, Thanos. This unique cocktail features:
- Passion fruit nectar*, lemon juice, ginger concentrate,
- passion fruit preparation, blossom honey,
- meringue and sugar décoration
- Both alcohol-free cocktails are available for €15 each until October 1st, 2025.
More Disneyland Paris News:
