All of Disneyland Paris’ 2025 Holiday Offerings, Including the Debut of Mrs. Claus
The merry times kick off on November 8.
Disneyland Paris has announced their plans for the holidays in 2025, including Mrs. Claus joining her husband for the first time.
What’s Happening:
- The Holidays are celebrated at Disneyland Paris from November 8, 2025 to January 6, 2026.
- For the first time ever this year, Mrs. Claus will join Santa Claus for the celebrations at Disneyland Paris.
- Belle from Beauty and the Beast will appear in her winter dress in Fantasyland.
- The Disneyland Hotel lobby will once again offer two shows, The Keeper of Time and The Light of Winter.
- Exclusive seasonal touches include a Nutcracker Mickey ornament in signature hotel colors and the My Royal Dream makeover experience for children.
- Christmas-inspired dining will also be available at Royal Banquet Buffet Restaurant, while exclusive drinks will be available at Fleur de Lys Bar.
- All Disney Hotels at Disneyland Paris will feature holiday decorations.
- On Main Street, Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade returns with glowing floats, Disney Princess characters and Santa Claus. The parade culminates in the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring live choir performances and festive projections.
- At Videopolis Theatre, Let’s Sing Christmas! features Mickey and Friends singing classic carols.
- At Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disney Princesses perform a magical waltz during Disney Princesses Holiday Season Celebration.
- On the food front, seasonal specialties will be available at Chalets Gourmet in Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. Restaurants throughout both parks will also offer additional gourmet creations with festive touches.
- New holiday products includes Belle’s cape, inspired by her winter dress, which will be available for purchase at Disneyland Park, Disney Village, and Walt Disney Studios Park boutiques.
- There will also be Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse plush toys in their holiday outfits, a Mickey candy cane bubble wand, exclusive Disneyland Paris merchandise like shimmering Mickey and Minnie ornaments, a Loungefly bag featuring Mickey with a sack full of gifts (including Sleeping Beauty Castle), and a brand-new red sequin Minnie Ear Headband featuring Mickey icons.
- On December 31, Disneyland Paris will host a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring DJ parties, character appearances and fireworks above Sleeping Beauty Castle at the stroke of midnight.
