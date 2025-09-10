New Details on How Disneyland Paris’ Unlucky Nugget Halloween Overlay Expands on Phantom Manor Lore
Get a look at the wedding reception that wasn’t.
New details and imagery have been revealed for The Unlucky Nugget, the upcoming Phantom Manor-themed overlay of Disneyland Paris’ Lucky Nugget Saloon.
What’s Happening:
- As previously announced, during Disneyland Paris’ Disney Halloween Festival, Frontierland’s Lucky Nugget Saloon will receive its temporary renaming to the Unlucky Nugget.
- At Disneyland Paris, the Phantom Manor – Disneyland Paris’ version of the Haunted Mansion – is located in Frontierland, making the story expansion fit well.
- Among the new details revealed is more on how the Unlucky Nugget is meant to evoke an area that was once a glorious reception venue before it became abandoned. The story created by Disney Imagineers envisions the restaurant as the intended location for a reception in celebration of the impending wedding of Melanie Ravenswood - Phantom Manor’s version of Haunted Mansion’s Bride. The reception never happened due to the mysterious disappearance of the groom and now the building has fallen into disrepair, like the Phantom Manor itself.
- The Unlucky Nugget will be filled with references to the Phantom Manor, especially on the central stage, “which will feature the guests of honour’s table, a portrait of the beautiful Melanie Ravenswood, and an extraordinary wedding cake inspired by Victorian confections."
- Disney Imagineer Thomas Levert notes that if you look at the decorations, “The name of Melanie Ravenswood’s groom is never visible. The mystery remains unsolved! In fact, the four menus placed on the main table are a perfect example — the groom’s name is always erased, just like the four vanished suitors."
- There will also be a special menu for the event, with Isabelle Soltys (Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris) saying, “When we presented our The Unlucky Nugget Saloon project to the Chefs, they were thrilled and immediately began rethinking the restaurant’s offer — designing a menu with ingredients that aligned with our story. It’s wonderful to receive such strong support to make our experience even more immersive!"
What They’re Saying:
- Thomas Levert (Graphic Designer at Walt Disney Imagineering Paris): “To create the atmosphere at The Unlucky Nugget Saloon for this Halloween season, it seemed only natural to draw inspiration from the most famous residence in Thunder Mesa. We aimed to reflect the signature style and essence of Phantom Manor through festively haunted décor, an unsettling lighting mood, and a soundtrack inspired by the attraction’s iconic melodies — rearranged specially for the occasion. We also took inspiration from Victorian-era weddings, where fabric banners, floral arrangements and ornate graphic elements were abundant, to faithfully recreate this ‘celebration’. I hope that when guests come to dine at The Unlucky Nugget Saloon, they’ll appreciate the mysterious ambiance and take the time to admire the décor and its details. We want them to feel as though they’re part of the Ravenswoods’ cursed celebration — and part of Thunder Mesa’s story. One thing’s for certain — in this restaurant, guests will have the eerie feeling… that they’re not alone."
- The Unlucky Nugget Saloon overlay will be available from October 1 to November 2 at Disneyland Paris during the Disney Halloween Festival.
- Doing this type of overlay for the Golden Horseshoe at Disneyland in Anaheim would make a lot less sense than in Paris, given the original Haunted Mansion is not located in Frontierland… but it still sounds like a lot of fun, doesn’t it? They can come up with an explanation for it! The Hitchhiking Ghosts Go West!
