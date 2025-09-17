Celebrate 30 Years of "Toy Story" with a New Levi's x "Toy Story" Collaboration
Levi's is bringing some western flare from the toy box to your wardrobe.
Celebrate 30 years of Toy Story with the Levi’s x Toy Story 30th Anniversary collection, a limited-edition collaboration with Disney and Pixar that turns beloved characters and iconic moments into wearable art
What’s Happening:
- This year marks 30 years of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, and to celebrate the milestone, Levi’s has partnered with Disney and Pixar for a collection that blends Western authenticity with whimsical Toy Story magic.
- The collection consists of Men’s and Women’s apparel and accessories inspired by your favorite characters from the animated film.
- Variable patches featuring Disney & Pixar’s Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Rex, and Aliens allow fans to showcase their favorite characters while building personal connections that mirror the bond between toys and owners in the films.
- The Levi’s x Toy Story 30th Anniversary collection launches worldwide on October 2, 2025, and will be available for purchase on Levi’s Website, the Levi’s App, and in select Levi’s Stores, with select items on DisneyStore.com.
- Here’s a look at the items in this collection:
Men’s Apparel
Levi’s x Toy Story Western Jacket
Levi’s x Toy Story Rodeo Shirt
Levi’s x Toy Story Type III Trucker Jacket
Levi’s x Toy Story AOP Vest
Levi’s x Toy Story Western Shacket
Levi’s x Toy Story Longsleeve Tee
Levi’s x Toy Story Hoodie
Levi’s x Toy Story Boxy Tee - Alien Graphic
Levi’s x Toy Story Boxy Tee - Woody Graphic
Levi’s® x Toy Story Short Sleeve Tee
Levi’s x Toy Story Western Flare Jean
Levi’s x Toy Story Loose Jean
Levi’s x Toy Story Carpenter Jean - Flour Sack Print
Women’s Apparel
Levi’s x Toy Story Western Shirt
Levi’s x Toy Story Ribcage Bell Jean
Levi’s x Toy Story Type II Jacket
Accessories
Levi’s x Toy Story All Over Print Tote
Levi’s x Toy Story Cow Pouch
Levi’s x Toy Story Logo Hat
Levi’s x Toy Story Cow Hat - Buzz Lightyear
Levi’s x Toy Story Cow Hat - Jessie
Levi’s x Toy Story 3-Pack Bandana
Levi’s x Toy Story Woody Belt
About Toy Story:
- 2025 marks 30 years since Toy Story was released in 1995.
- Toy Story made history as the first feature-length film made entirely with computer animation, revolutionizing the animation industry.
- It was also Pixar’s first feature film, launching their decades-long success and partnership with Disney.
- In 2005, Toy Story was selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.
