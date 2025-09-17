Celebrate 30 Years of "Toy Story" with a New Levi's x "Toy Story" Collaboration

Levi's is bringing some western flare from the toy box to your wardrobe.

Celebrate 30 years of Toy Story with the Levi’s x Toy Story 30th Anniversary collection, a limited-edition collaboration with Disney and Pixar that turns beloved characters and iconic moments into wearable art

What’s Happening:

This year marks 30 years of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, and to celebrate the milestone, Levi’s has partnered with Disney and Pixar for a collection that blends Western authenticity with whimsical Toy Story magic.

The collection consists of Men’s and Women’s apparel and accessories inspired by your favorite characters from the animated film.

Variable patches featuring Disney & Pixar’s Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Rex, and Aliens allow fans to showcase their favorite characters while building personal connections that mirror the bond between toys and owners in the films.

The Levi’s x Toy Story 30th Anniversary collection launches worldwide on October 2, 2025, and will be available for purchase on Levi’s Website, the Levi’s App, and in select Levi’s Stores, with select items on DisneyStore.com

Here's a look at the items in this collection:

Men’s Apparel

Levi’s x Toy Story Western Jacket

Levi’s x Toy Story Rodeo Shirt

Levi’s x Toy Story Type III Trucker Jacket

Levi’s x Toy Story AOP Vest

Levi’s x Toy Story Western Shacket

Levi’s x Toy Story Longsleeve Tee

Levi’s x Toy Story Hoodie

Levi’s x Toy Story Boxy Tee - Alien Graphic

Levi’s x Toy Story Boxy Tee - Woody Graphic

Levi’s® x Toy Story Short Sleeve Tee

Levi’s x Toy Story Western Flare Jean

Levi’s x Toy Story Loose Jean

Levi’s x Toy Story Carpenter Jean - Flour Sack Print

Women’s Apparel

Levi’s x Toy Story Western Shirt

Levi’s x Toy Story Ribcage Bell Jean

Levi’s x Toy Story Type II Jacket

Accessories

Levi’s x Toy Story All Over Print Tote

Levi’s x Toy Story Cow Pouch

Levi’s x Toy Story Logo Hat

Levi’s x Toy Story Cow Hat - Buzz Lightyear

Levi’s x Toy Story Cow Hat - Jessie

Levi’s x Toy Story 3-Pack Bandana

Levi’s x Toy Story Woody Belt

About Toy Story:

2025 marks 30 years since Toy Story was released in 1995.

was released in 1995. Toy Story made history as the first feature-length film made entirely with computer animation, revolutionizing the animation industry.

made history as the first feature-length film made entirely with computer animation, revolutionizing the animation industry. It was also Pixar’s first feature film, launching their decades-long success and partnership with Disney.

In 2005, Toy Story was selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

