International Disney Store Magic: Exclusive China and Japan Merchandise Lands in the US
Shop new clothing and collectibles from across the Pacific.
Starting today, September 15th, US Disney fans can shop a new arrival of international merchandise from Disney Store China and Japan!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- While the US has some amazing Disney merchandise, Disney fans are often taunted by the incredible items available at Disney Store locations in China and Japan.
- But, now, Disney Parks Blog is reporting that several adorable new items have arrived on the US Disney Store site.
- Launching today, September 15th, Disney Store has released new apparel, accessories, and plush you can’t find anywhere else in the US.
- First up, arriving from Disney Store China’s Character Essentials Collection, embrace the fall weather with new hoodies!
- The plush pullovers feature embroidered plush appliques with 3D ears of cuddly characters. Each will run you $51.99.
Chip n Dale
Lotso
Marie
Stitch
- Disney Store will also be launching matching backpacks and totes this October! Plus, Zootopia fans will be able to jump into the fun with its own plush bag.
- For fans of Toy Story, it’s time to make a tropical statement with fun plush bag charms featuring fan-favorite characters on a sunny vacation.
- Each Disney Store China plush charm runs for $19.99, and include characters:
Buzz Lightyear
Woody
Jessie
Rex
Lotso
Mr. Pricklepants
Dolly
Space Alien
- For plush fans, new arrivals from Disney Store Japan’s Urupocha-chan plush are set to arrive next month!
- You’ll definitely wanna add these cuties to your collection, which include plush versions of Clarice, Dumbo, Marie, Thomas O’Malley, and Lucifer.
- You can find additional plush and other items from Disney Store China and Japan on Disney Store’s International Arrivals page.
Toy Story Merchandise:
- Today, Disney Store also dropped an exciting new addition to their Loungefly Pastel collection, highlighting the adorable green aliens from Pixar’s Toy Story.
- The corduroy appearance gives these already adorable characters a soft and cuddly appearance.
- You’ll find the design in both a loungefly backpack and Minnie ears.
Read More Merchandise: