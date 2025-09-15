International Disney Store Magic: Exclusive China and Japan Merchandise Lands in the US

Shop new clothing and collectibles from across the Pacific.
Starting today, September 15th, US Disney fans can shop a new arrival of international merchandise from Disney Store China and Japan!

What’s Happening:

  • While the US has some amazing Disney merchandise, Disney fans are often taunted by the incredible items available at Disney Store locations in China and Japan.
  • But, now, Disney Parks Blog is reporting that several adorable new items have arrived on the US Disney Store site.
  • Launching today, September 15th, Disney Store has released new apparel, accessories, and plush you can’t find anywhere else in the US.
  • First up, arriving from Disney Store China’s Character Essentials Collection, embrace the fall weather with new hoodies!
  • The plush pullovers feature embroidered plush appliques with 3D ears of cuddly characters. Each will run you $51.99.

Chip n Dale

Lotso

Marie

Stitch

  • Disney Store will also be launching matching backpacks and totes this October! Plus, Zootopia fans will be able to jump into the fun with its own plush bag.

  • For fans of Toy Story, it’s time to make a tropical statement with fun plush bag charms featuring fan-favorite characters on a sunny vacation.

  • Each Disney Store China plush charm runs for $19.99, and include characters:

Buzz Lightyear

Woody

Jessie

Rex

Lotso

Mr. Pricklepants

Dolly

Space Alien

  • For plush fans, new arrivals from Disney Store Japan’s Urupocha-chan plush are set to arrive next month!
  • You’ll definitely wanna add these cuties to your collection, which include plush versions of Clarice, Dumbo, Marie, Thomas O’Malley, and Lucifer.

Toy Story Merchandise:

  • Today, Disney Store also dropped an exciting new addition to their Loungefly Pastel collection, highlighting the adorable green aliens from Pixar’s Toy Story.
  • The corduroy appearance gives these already adorable characters a soft and cuddly appearance.
  • You’ll find the design in both a loungefly backpack and Minnie ears.

