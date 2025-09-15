International Disney Store Magic: Exclusive China and Japan Merchandise Lands in the US

Shop new clothing and collectibles from across the Pacific.

Starting today, September 15th, US Disney fans can shop a new arrival of international merchandise from Disney Store China and Japan!

While the US has some amazing Disney merchandise, Disney fans are often taunted by the incredible items available at Disney Store locations in China and Japan.

But, now, Disney Parks Blog

Launching today, September 15th, Disney Store has released new apparel, accessories, and plush you can’t find anywhere else in the US.

First up, arriving from Disney Store China’s Character Essentials Collection, embrace the fall weather with new hoodies!

The plush pullovers feature embroidered plush appliques with 3D ears of cuddly characters. Each will run you $51.99.

Disney Store will also be launching matching backpacks and totes this October! Plus, Zootopia fans will be able to jump into the fun with its own plush bag.

For fans of Toy Story, it’s time to make a tropical statement with fun plush bag charms featuring fan-favorite characters on a sunny vacation.

Each Disney Store China plush charm runs for $19.99, and include characters:

For plush fans, new arrivals from Disney Store Japan’s Urupocha-chan plush are set to arrive next month!

You’ll definitely wanna add these cuties to your collection, which include plush versions of Clarice, Dumbo

You can find additional plush and other items from Disney Store China and Japan on Disney Store’s International Arrivals

Toy Story Merchandise:

Today, Disney Store also dropped an exciting new addition to their Loungefly Pastel collection Toy Story.

The corduroy appearance gives these already adorable characters a soft and cuddly appearance.

You’ll find the design in both a loungefly backpack and Minnie ears.

