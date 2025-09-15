Sisters! Fire Up the Cauldrons, a New "Hocus Pocus" Collection has Just Dropped!
Happy almost Halloween! Disney Store is brewing up a new magical collection themed around a trio of witchy siblings, the Sanderson Sisters! Yes, it’s time to celebrate Hocus Pocus and this season presents a wicked assortment of Disney Store exclusive apparel plus some cute accessories!
What’s Happening:
- Light the Black Flame Candle, it’s Hocus Pocus season at Disney Store! A new collection inspired by the cult classic film and its Disney+ sequel has arrived with fashionable looks and must-have items for anyone who’s ever dreamed of being a witch.
- As with previous years, Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson are featured throughout the collection in fun animated versions of themselves, but they are hardly alone.
- The collection also showcases their signature transports (broom, vacuum, mop), a spell book, cauldrons, candles, all seeing eyes, and of course, Binx the cat (aka Billy Butcherson)!
- Among the items fans can shop are:
- Jacket
- Spirit Jersey
- T-Shirt
- Binx Plush
- Disney Shimmer Wishables
- The Hocus Pocus Collection is available now exclusively at Disney Store and prices range from $17.99 to $89.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
