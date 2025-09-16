Mickey’s Outdoor Club: Columbia Sportswear and Disney Launch Nostalgic 90s-Inspired Collection

The collection will be available on Columbia's website tomorrow morning, with releases on Disney Store and at Disneyland Paris to follow.

Outdoor brand Columbia Sportswear has teamed up with Disney to take fans back to the 90s with a brand new Mickey Mouse collection.

Columbia, known for their incredible outdoor apparel and accessories, is teaming up with Disney to release a new vintage inspired collection called Mickey’s Outdoor Club

The collection takes inspiration from the 1990s, with the collection's logo showcasing Mickey Mouse on skis wearing a bright, jewel-toned ski suit.

This is but the latest collaboration between Disney and Columbia, in a partnership dating back to 2016.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are prominently featured on select styles shown skiing down a mountain, while other iconic characters, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto, can be seen as silhouettes enjoying their dream ski vacation.

Thoughtful details of the special-edition lineup of outerwear and accessories include stowable “mouse ears" and internal artwork in the rain jacket, in addition to a Mickey’s Outdoor Club patch on the rain shells and ball cap.

Among the special touches reflected in the collection, you’ll find Mickey Mouse head silhouettes thoughtfully placed throughout some of the pieces, including Mickey-shaped ventilation ports in the Ibex Rain Shells.

The special edition collection is available in men’s, women’s, youth, toddler and extended sizing.

Members of Columbia Greater Rewards are currently able to shop the collection, with items going on sale to the general public tomorrow, September 17th at 7:00 a.m. PT at columbia.com/Disney

Select items from the collection will also be available on Disney Store and at Disneyland Paris .

Disney Mickey Ibex Rain Shell – $180

Make rainy days fun in this special-edition rain shell built with waterproof-breathable Omni-Tech fully seam sealed. Fan-favorite details include stowable Disney’s Mickey Mouse ears, Mickey-shaped ventilation ports for breathability, Mickey print on the inside of the rain shell, along with a Pluto-themed Park Pass and a Mickey’s Outdoor Club patch on the arm sleeve.

The rain shell is available in unisex, youth ($150) and toddler ($145) sizing and comes in two different colorways: Dark Midnight and Raspberry.

Disney Half Snap Fleece – $90

Feel peak winter comfort in this special-edition fleece with ‘90s-inspired prints featuring Disney’s Mickey & Friends on a dream ski vacation. With binding on the cuffs and hem, cold stays out and warmth stays in. The women’s style is a cropped pullover with an adjustable toggle hem. All styles feature a zippered chest pocket with a convenient pull tab to secure valuables.

The fleece is available in men’s, women’s, youth ($60), toddler ($55), men’s extended sizing and is available in two different colorways: Reef and White.

Disney Hip Pack – $40

Pack in more fun with this hip pack featuring a Mickey’s Outdoor Club patch on the front. An adjustable hip belt for a versatile fit, pull tabs on zippers for added utility and two zippered pockets help secure your essentials for any outdoor adventure. The main compartment secures valuables and the front accessory pocket can hold a phone and other small essentials.

Disney Ball Cap – $40

This breathable ball cap is built for Disney fans and outdoor explorers alike, prominently featuring a Mickey’s Outdoor Club graphic on the front. The Flexfit 110 adjustable back closure secures the fit and mesh back adds breathability. Colorways include Dark Midnight and Glacier Green.

Men's Disney Graphic T-Shirts – $25

Explore the outdoors with the whole family in these lightweight graphic tee featuring ‘90s-inspired prints of Disney’s Mickey & Friends on a dream ski vacation.

