JAKKS Launching New “Disney Darlings” Baby Doll Line Featuring Disney Character Outfits
Minnie, Stitch, and Marie are among the options for the dolls.
JAKKS Pacific is teaming with Disney for a new Baby Doll line, Disney Darlings.
What’s Happening:
- JAKKS has announced a new collaboration with Disney, Disney Darlings, inspired by “Signature Stories and Disney’s Iconic Characters."
- The new doll line will be available in stores and online this fall, including Walmart, Amazon and Target.
- The dolls depict babies wearing outfits and matching headbands with Disney characters on them, including Minnie Mouse, Stitch, Marie, and Winnie the Pooh.
- Each Disney Darlings doll includes a wand accessory that empowers the child to “spark the magic."
- The dolls all feature Mickey Mouse icons in their glittery eyes and starry cheeks that light up.
- There are four interactive modes of play, including Sparking the Magic/Waking, Feeding, Playing, and Rocking to Sleep, Disney Darlings offer a unique, surprising and nurturing play experience.
- It feels like Marie is sneaking into more products lately, considering she’s from a movie you don’t hear brought up much and that a lot of kids probably haven’t seen. But never underestimate the appeal of a cute cat!
What They’re Saying:
- Lisa Tauber (EVP Marketing at JAKKS Pacific): "With Disney Darlings, every element is designed to spark imagination and celebrate the magic of Disney. From the signature Disney wand to the tiniest glittering details, this line blends the wonder of Disney’s timeless stories with interactive play that’s nurturing, inclusive, and full of joy."
