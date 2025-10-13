He Comes in Peace! Chrome Version Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure Has Arrived

Buzz says 15 phrases from "Toy Story." Is your favorite in the rotation?

As you probably know by now, this year is a big one for Pixar’s Toy Story. The beloved film is celebrating its 30th anniversary and that means Disney Store is commemorating the occasion with special merchandise. Among the items to debut at the online retailer is a collectible Buzz Lightyear talking action figure!

What’s Happening:

Disney Store has a new arrival in the toy department and let’s just say, it’s out of this world! In honor of 30 years of Toy Story, Disney is releasing a new Buzz Lightyer talking action figure that fans of all ages will love.

Go to “infinity and beyond" with our favorite space ranger who’s once again surfaced as an awesome collectible toy, only this time, he’s trading in his traditional look for a chrome, silver, and white spacesuit in honor of the milestone anniversary.

He might be sporting a bold metallic look, but he speaks the same now iconic sayings that we know by heart. Buzz speaks 15 phrases including: ''Buzz Lightyear at your service'' ''Stand back while I power up my laser"' ''Let's blast off'' ''I am Buzz Lightyear, I come in peace'' ''There is no sign of intelligent life anywhere'' ''To infinity and beyond!''

The Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure is available now at Disney Store and sells for $49.99.

Buzz Lightyear Talking Action Figure - Toy Story 30th Anniversary - Limited Release

Press blue, red and green buttons on front to hear 15 phrases

Press arm laser button for light and sound effects

Press button for wing release and to activate flashing lights

Press button on wings to activate Buzz's arm karate chop motion

Push button to retract helmet

Wing tips, wing housing and wrist light up

Fully articulated with lots of poseable joints including rotating head ''Andy'' printed on bottom of right foot

Freestanding

Ages 3+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Approx. 12'' H

30 Years of Toy Story !:

