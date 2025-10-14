Disneyland's Believe and Inspire Magic Keys to Resume Sales This November

Two tiers of Disneyland’s Magic Keys are set to go back on sale for non-renewals next month! Find out how you can secure your year of magic at the Disneyland Resort.

This November, Disneyland Resort is set to begin new sales of the Inspire and Believe Magic Keys.

The rebranded annual passholder program, which debuted in 2021, allows Disneyland fans to visit the theme park resort for 12 months of magic.

Each Magic Key requires holders to book a reservation in advance, with each tier pass being able to make an allotted amount of reservations at a time.

The Inspire and Believe Keys are the two top tier passes in the Magic Key lineup, allowing up to 6 reservations to be held at a time.

The Believe Key, which retails for $1,474 or $114.59 a month for 12 months after a $99 down payment, allows Keyholders to visit most weekdays during the year, and most weekends.

It also offers a 50% off discount on general parking, 25% off Lightning Lane Multi Pass, PhotoPass Digital Downloads, 10% off select dining and merchandise, and periodic promotions and offerings.

The Inspire Key, which runs for $1,899 or $150 a month for 12 months after a $99 down payment, has the greatest availability.

Blockout days are only during the week and half before New Years and fully includes general parking, a huge perk now that parking has gone up to $40.

It also includes all perks available for the Believe Key.

The Believe and Inspire Keys are set to resume sales no earlier than Tuesday, November 4th at 9AM PT.

A virtual queue will also open no earlier than 8:45 AM PT.

Quantities of the passes are limited, so make sure you grab yours while you can!

Monthly payments are only available to guests located within California.

You can see a full breakdown of the differences between the Believe and Inspire Magic Keys on Disneyland’s official website.

Earlier this month, Disneyland Resort announced several price hikes to both theme park tickets and resort parking.

While Tier 0 pricing still starts at $104 per day, tickets now range from up to $224 for a 1-Day 1-Park ticket.

