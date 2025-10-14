Disneyland's Believe and Inspire Magic Keys to Resume Sales This November
Make your magic memories last a whole year with a Disneyland Magic Key.
Two tiers of Disneyland’s Magic Keys are set to go back on sale for non-renewals next month! Find out how you can secure your year of magic at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- This November, Disneyland Resort is set to begin new sales of the Inspire and Believe Magic Keys.
- The rebranded annual passholder program, which debuted in 2021, allows Disneyland fans to visit the theme park resort for 12 months of magic.
- Each Magic Key requires holders to book a reservation in advance, with each tier pass being able to make an allotted amount of reservations at a time.
- The Inspire and Believe Keys are the two top tier passes in the Magic Key lineup, allowing up to 6 reservations to be held at a time.
- The Believe Key, which retails for $1,474 or $114.59 a month for 12 months after a $99 down payment, allows Keyholders to visit most weekdays during the year, and most weekends.
- It also offers a 50% off discount on general parking, 25% off Lightning Lane Multi Pass, PhotoPass Digital Downloads, 10% off select dining and merchandise, and periodic promotions and offerings.
- The Inspire Key, which runs for $1,899 or $150 a month for 12 months after a $99 down payment, has the greatest availability.
- Blockout days are only during the week and half before New Years and fully includes general parking, a huge perk now that parking has gone up to $40.
- It also includes all perks available for the Believe Key.
- The Believe and Inspire Keys are set to resume sales no earlier than Tuesday, November 4th at 9AM PT.
- A virtual queue will also open no earlier than 8:45 AM PT.
- Quantities of the passes are limited, so make sure you grab yours while you can!
- Monthly payments are only available to guests located within California.
- You can see a full breakdown of the differences between the Believe and Inspire Magic Keys on Disneyland’s official website.
Disneyland By the Dollar:
- Earlier this month, Disneyland Resort announced several price hikes to both theme park tickets and resort parking.
- While Tier 0 pricing still starts at $104 per day, tickets now range from up to $224 for a 1-Day 1-Park ticket.
- For those looking for a breakdown of dates to visit the resort by price and date, you can check out our guide for the cheapest days to visit Disneyland.
