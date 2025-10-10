Cheers to the Holidays: Trader Sam's Brings Mixology Seminar Back to the Disneyland Hotel with a Festive Twist

Learn from the Hawaiian-shirt adorned bartenders at one of Disneyland's most iconic bars.

Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Hotel is bringing its popular Mixology Seminar back this holiday season with a festive twist.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland has announced the return of the popular Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminar just in time for the holiday season.
  • Located at the Disneyland Hotel, Trader Sam’s is a fan favorite spot for a cocktail or mocktail during a visit to the resort.
  • The upcharge bartending experience invites guests to learn how to craft the incredible drinks on the menu, which includes one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic recipe.
  • Afterwards, a fireside reception will invite attendees to celebrate their creations with a cocktail, hors’ d'oeuvres and live entertainment.
  • A special mug will also be given out, namely the Holiday Zombie Mug that was recently previewed at Destination D23.
  • The Holiday Mixology Seminar takes place on November 17th and 19th, and is available to book beginning October 16th.
  • The seminar will take place three times nightly at 4:00, 6:00 and 9:00 p.m.
  • Guests must be over the age of 21 to participate in the experience, which runs for $179 per person before tax and gratuity.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com