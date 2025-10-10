Cheers to the Holidays: Trader Sam's Brings Mixology Seminar Back to the Disneyland Hotel with a Festive Twist
Learn from the Hawaiian-shirt adorned bartenders at one of Disneyland's most iconic bars.
Trader Sam’s at the Disneyland Hotel is bringing its popular Mixology Seminar back this holiday season with a festive twist.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has announced the return of the popular Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminar just in time for the holiday season.
- Located at the Disneyland Hotel, Trader Sam’s is a fan favorite spot for a cocktail or mocktail during a visit to the resort.
- The upcharge bartending experience invites guests to learn how to craft the incredible drinks on the menu, which includes one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic recipe.
- Afterwards, a fireside reception will invite attendees to celebrate their creations with a cocktail, hors’ d'oeuvres and live entertainment.
- A special mug will also be given out, namely the Holiday Zombie Mug that was recently previewed at Destination D23.
- The Holiday Mixology Seminar takes place on November 17th and 19th, and is available to book beginning October 16th.
- The seminar will take place three times nightly at 4:00, 6:00 and 9:00 p.m.
- Guests must be over the age of 21 to participate in the experience, which runs for $179 per person before tax and gratuity.
Holidays at the Disneyland Resort:
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, the upbeat Disney Festival of Holidays and Disney ¡Viva Navidad! are set to return on November 14th, 2025, and continue through January 7th, 2026.
- This year’s holiday season will be slightly different, as the resort continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary in tandem with the holidays.
- Fan-favorite entertainment offerings and holiday overlays are returning, such as A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world" Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday.
- However, World of Color: Season of Light is not among the returning offerings, as the 70th anniversary show World of Color Happiness! will continue to play instead.
