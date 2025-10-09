Gordon Ramsay and Earl of Sandwich to Open British-Themed Gastropub at Disneyland Resort
Mind the gap! Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby will bring the lively spirit of swinging ‘60s London to Downtown Disney.
Downtown Disney is serving up something bold from some familiar faces with an all-new ‘60s British-themed gastropub, which will be located atop the new Earl of Sandwich building.
What’s Happening:
- Earl of Sandwich and Chef Gordon Ramsay are teaming up to introduce Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby. This new British-themed gastropub will bring the vibrant energy of swinging ‘60s London and Ramsay’s signature dishes to the Disneyland Resort.
- Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby will sit atop the new Earl of Sandwich location that is currently being built on the west end of the district. It’s set to become a go-to gathering spot for guests of Downtown Disney, offering an eclectic blend of British hospitality and elevated pub favorites.
- Stepping inside, you’ll be transported to London’s famous Carnaby Street at the height of the ‘60s cultural revolution. Plush interiors, bold British pop art, and the sounds of “British Invasion" rock bands set the scene for a groovy, glamorous escape.
- Guests can soak in the sights from two stylish outdoor terraces, mingle at the lively bar, or settle into cozy signature booths, all while enjoying Gordon Ramsay’s world-renowned cuisine.
- The menu will celebrate beloved British classics with a signature Gordon Ramsay twist. Guests can look forward to dishes like the chef’s legendary beef Wellington, perfectly crisp and tender fish and chips, and indulgent sticky toffee pudding.
- To complement the flavorful fare, the restaurant will offer an extensive wine and beer list, along with a creative selection of signature cocktails.
- Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby will keep the good times rolling after dark with live music on select evenings.
- Themed performances will keep the energy of the ‘60s swinging, making it a perfect spot for both dinner and a lively night out.
- Other notable chefs joining the impressive lineup of culinary talent at Downtown Disney include Carlos Gaytán, behind Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita, as well as Joe Isidori, who will debut Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and Pearl’s Roadside BBQ.
What They’re Saying:
- Chef Gordon Ramsey - “All eyes were on London in the 1960s, a full on fantastic technicolour scene of people going out and having fun. We are bringing those cool vibes to Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby. Stunning interiors, incredible food, and great music, whether it’s date night or dinner with friends or family, The Carnaby is going to bring the very best of cool Britannia to Downtown Disney District."
