A Tall Miniature: Rapunzel’s Tower Added to Disneyland’s Storybook Land Canal Boats
You’ll also find Flynn Rider wanted posters and more added to the attraction.
A land of miniatures is getting a (relatively) soaring tower as Rapunzel’s Tower will be added to the Storybook Land Canal Boats attraction at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- The miniature-filled landscape of Disneyland’s Storybook Land Canal Boats is getting a new addition in the form of Rapunzel’s Tower from Tangled.
- The attraction is currently closed for refurbishment, which we now know will include this added element.
- Rapunzel’s Tower will be found between the Patchwork Quilt and Toad Hall when the attraction reopens. It doesn’t appear to be replacing any pre-existing location.
- Per Disney Parks Blog, “The slender tower is marked by a shingled turret and several windows high above the ground. A meticulously cared for selection of flora completes the scene, creating a lush green oasis among the boulders surrounding Rapunzel’s home."
- Besides the tower, this new Tangled section will include multiple wanted posters for Flynn Rider along the stone wall. Continuing a joke from the film, each poster has a different depiction of Flynn’s nose.
- One final Tangled element will be provided by a secluded dock with a boat inspired by one from Tangled sitting at the edge of the water further down the canal.
- The dock is framed by a trail of twinkling lights winding up a trellis on the bridge, where the Casey Jr. Circus Train travels.
- Tangled’s “When Will My Life Begin?" will be heard as you travel by the tower and from dusk, “I See the Light" will play alongside the twinkling lights, evoking the iconic lanterns from the film.
- An exact reopening date for Disneyland’s Storybook Land Canal Boats has not been given but it will be sometime this winter.
- Featuring miniatures based upon everything from Cinderella, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio and more, previous additions to Storybook Land Canal Boats through the decades have included familiar locations from Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Frozen.
