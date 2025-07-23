A Season of Light Gives Way to Happiness as Holiday World of Color Show Isn’t Returning for 2025

World of Color – Season of Light is taking the year off as the Disneyland Resort continues its 70th Celebration with World of Color Happiness!

While many fan-favorite Holidays at the Disneyland Resort offerings are returning this year, one that will not be coming back this year is World of Color – Season of Light.

What’s Happening:

World of Color – Season of Light, the holiday version of the popular Disney California Adventure

Instead, Disney will continue to show World of Color Happiness!

With the 70th set to continue into 2026, it looks as if Disney wants to keep its new show front and center, even during the holiday season.

While by no means confirmed, World of Color – Season of Light will likely return to Paradise Bay in 2026.

Additionally, the Paint the Night Parade will pause temporarily during the holiday season and resume at a later date.

World of Color – Season of Light takes over Paradise Bay and turns it into a spectacular winter fantasy that blends classic holiday songs with memorable moments from the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios.

The moments illuminate walls of water and sky-high fountains in a mesmerizing spectacle of stories of friendship, family, and love during the holiday season.

Check out a complete performance of the show from 2023 below, and find out what is returning for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort this year, here

