A Season of Light Gives Way to Happiness as Holiday World of Color Show Isn’t Returning for 2025
World of Color – Season of Light is taking the year off as the Disneyland Resort continues its 70th Celebration with World of Color Happiness!
While many fan-favorite Holidays at the Disneyland Resort offerings are returning this year, one that will not be coming back this year is World of Color – Season of Light.
What’s Happening:
- World of Color – Season of Light, the holiday version of the popular Disney California Adventure nighttime spectacular, which has been running seasonally since 2016, will not be performing this year.
- Instead, Disney will continue to show World of Color Happiness! – the new show introduced in May for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.
- With the 70th set to continue into 2026, it looks as if Disney wants to keep its new show front and center, even during the holiday season.
- While by no means confirmed, World of Color – Season of Light will likely return to Paradise Bay in 2026.
- Additionally, the Paint the Night Parade will pause temporarily during the holiday season and resume at a later date.
- World of Color – Season of Light takes over Paradise Bay and turns it into a spectacular winter fantasy that blends classic holiday songs with memorable moments from the films of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios.
- The moments illuminate walls of water and sky-high fountains in a mesmerizing spectacle of stories of friendship, family, and love during the holiday season.
- Check out a complete performance of the show from 2023 below, and find out what is returning for Holidays at the Disneyland Resort this year, here.
