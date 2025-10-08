Disneyland Resort Reveals Special SoCal Resident 3-Day Ticket Offer for Visits in Early 2026
You can even add on a discounted Lightning Lane Multi Pass option!
Southern California Residents can enjoy special ticket offers to enjoy the Disneyland Resort in early 2026.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort is bringing back a special ticket offer for Southern California residents to enjoy in early 2026 at a terrific value.
- For a limited time, eligible Southern California residents can purchase a 3-Day Park Hopper ticket for as little as $83 per person, per day, for a total price of $249.
- Guests can also upgrade their tickets to include Lightning Lane Multi Pass for as low as $117 per person, per day, for a total cost of $351.
- This California resident ticket offer will go on sale December 3rd, 2025 – just in time for the gift-giving season – for visits January 1st through May 21st, 2026.
- This three-day ticket can be redeemed on consecutive days or on separate occasions across these winter and spring dates.
- News of this deal comes as the Disneyland Resort has announced their yearly ticket price hikes, including increases to most ticket types, Magic Key passes, and more.
- Looking to turn your trip into a California staycation, the three Hotels of the Disneyland Resort often offer special rates on standard and premium rooms. Be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel to find out all the latest deals.
