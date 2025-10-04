Dude Perfect Conquers Every Disney Park Around the World in Record Time
The dudes from the popular YouTube channel have set an impressive new Disney record!
The dudes from Dude Perfect, a popular YouTube channel, have set an impressive world record by visiting all 12 Disney Parks across the globe in record time!
What’s Happening:
- Dude Perfect is known for their never-ending quest to break records, and their latest challenge has brought them to the world of Disney Parks.
- In achieving “Global Disney Domination," Dude Perfect set a world record for visiting every Disney Park around the world in under 75 hours – beating out the previous record by just 6 minutes.
- Their journey began in Hong Kong Disneyland, heading on to Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World, and finally the Disneyland Resort.
- Garrett Hilbert and Sparky (host of Dude Perfect Gaming) captured their experiences at each of the 12 Disney theme parks worldwide – which you can see in their full vlog below.
- Along the way, they were greeted by Disney friends, joined their fellow dudes (Cody, Coby, Tyler, Cory) at Walt Disney World for fireworks in front of Cinderella Castle, and wrapped the journey at the Disneyland Resort.
- Dude Perfect has also teamed up with Make-A-Wish and Charitybuzz to give viewers a chance to stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite at the Magic Kingdom.
- By donating $10 or more, fans will be entered to win the Ultimate Fairytale Escape, a once-in-a-lifetime vacation package for 4 guests, and help Make-A-Wish grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Learn more at castleforwishes.com.
What They’re Saying:
- Garrett Hilbert, one of the five members of Dude Perfect: “Working with Disney on something this ambitious was a surreal full-circle moment. We’ve both built communities around fun, imagination, and creating experiences families can share, so getting to bring those worlds together in true Dude Perfect fashion made it all the more special."
- “There was a moment toward the end of the trip where a single delay had the whole record on the line, but that mad dash to the finish was such a thrill. Racing around the world for 3 days straight, sleeping only on airplanes, filming in six countries—it was an absolute grind, but in the best and most rewarding way. To do it all with Disney, bring our fans along, and tie it to something as meaningful as Make-A-Wish…it's something we're incredibly proud of."
More Disney Parks News:
- The tragedy of Phantom Manor has spread out into Frontierland at Disneyland Paris with the new Unlucky Nugget Saloon. Take a tour of this magnificent, limited-time Halloween overlay.
- A new episode of We Call It Imagineering is set to debut later this month, appropriately focusing on one of Disney’s spookiest and most iconic attractions, The Haunted Mansion.
- The life of the party has officially arrived at Pixar Pier! Guests visiting Disney California Adventure can now meet Rex in his iconic Partysaurus Rex look.
- The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic returns for its 16th year next month, and we had a chance to preview some of the culinary delights that await.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com