Dude Perfect Conquers Every Disney Park Around the World in Record Time

“Working with Disney on something this ambitious was a surreal full-circle moment. We’ve both built communities around fun, imagination, and creating experiences families can share, so getting to bring those worlds together in true Dude Perfect fashion made it all the more special."

“There was a moment toward the end of the trip where a single delay had the whole record on the line, but that mad dash to the finish was such a thrill. Racing around the world for 3 days straight, sleeping only on airplanes, filming in six countries—it was an absolute grind, but in the best and most rewarding way. To do it all with Disney, bring our fans along, and tie it to something as meaningful as Make-A-Wish…it's something we're incredibly proud of."