Photos: Previewing the Culinary Delights of the 2025 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

This morning, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin held a preview of the upcoming Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, which we were invited out to attend. Returning for its 16th year, the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is a vibrant street party featuring world-class cuisine, international wine and beer tastings and live entertainment.

The event features unlimited food and beverage tastings for four hours each night, with dishes from the resort’s 23 restaurants and lounges, plus themed areas such as Chinatown, Carnival Corner and For the Love of Florida. Two of the resort’s celebrity chefs will be featured, including Todd English of Todd English’s bluezoo, who was at the event to talk about a signature tasting experience that he’ll be hosting during the Food & Wine Classic.

But now, let’s take a look at some of the food we got to taste!

Slow Braised Wagyu Beet Short Rib – Celery Root Espuma, Shallot Marmalade (from Bourbon Steak)

Sabich – Fried Essplant, Israeli Salad, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Tahini Garlic Sauce, Amba, Micro Parsley, Mini Pita (from Amare)

Stir-Fried Rice – Blue Crab, Florida Gulf Shrimp, Tempura Shiitakes (from Todd English’s bluezoo)

Pan Fried Shrimp & Pork Dumplings – Ginger Black Vinegar Dipping Sauce, House-Made Chili Oil, Yu Chen's Crispy Chili Oil (from Chinatown booth)

Fried Apalachicola Oyster Sliders – Black Pepper & Scallion Coleslaw, Key Lime Mignonette Jam (from Love of Florida booth)

Ricotta Cappelletti – Hand-Crafted Pasta, House-Made Citrus Ricotta Filling, Slow-Cooked Angus Beef Ragu, Crispy Pancetta Breadcrumbs (from Il Mulino)

Chirashi Bowl – Cured Salmon, Seasoned Sushi Rice, Shoyu Egg, Wakame, Pickled Radish, Cucumber, Edamame, Sriracha Aioli

Dessert Options:

Green Tea, Lime Mango Mousse Dome

Chocolate Cassis Mousse (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

(Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan) The Cherry – Cherry Mousse, Chocolate Cake, Black Cherry Compote, Dark Chocolate Disk (Gluten Free)

Sweet Corn Ice Cream Cone – Hot Honey Syrup, Crushed Cheddar Cheese & Caramel Corn (Vegetarian)

Plenty of alcoholic options will also be available as part of the Food & Wine Classic, as you might expect.

Perhaps even better than the food for this reporter were the incredible views you can get of the EPCOT Resort area from the top of the Swan Reserve!

Portions of the proceeds from the event will go towards the Wounded Warrior Project for the second year in a row.

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will take place Friday, November 14th and Saturday, November 15th, 2025, from 5-9 p.m. each evening.

