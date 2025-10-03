The Wickedly Fun "Music From Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After" Soundtrack Is Now Available on Music Streaming Services

The villains are having their moment in the spotlight… Disney’s Villains: Unfairly Ever After, a musical stage show that brings together some of Disney’s most iconic baddies, made its debut earlier this year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and now you can listen to the show’s soundtrack on your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Now, fans can relive the wicked fun anytime, as the official soundtrack EP is now available to stream.

Music From Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After EP is available on music streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify Magic Mirror Cruella The Elegant Captain Hook (Never Smile at a Crocodile) Once Upon a Dream Magic Mirror (Remix)

About Disney’s Villains: Unfairly Ever After:

Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After has taken over Sunset Showcase, bringing some of Disney’s most dastardly characters to life in a brand-new show at Hollywood Studios.

In the show, the audience gets a peek into the realm of the Magic Mirror, where a gathering of infamous Disney villains awaits their chance at redemption. Trapped within this mystical domain, they demand the Mirror reveal the ultimate truth: who among them has been treated the most unfairly?

Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, and Maleficent take the stage to plead their cases, blending wicked wit with clever arguments in a lively showdown. Through humor, hijinks, and plenty of villainous flair, each tries to win you over.

Featuring enchanting music and a show-stopping finale, this spellbinding production invites the audience to help decide which villain truly deserves the title of “most unfairly treated."

Laughing Place’s Jeremiah Good describes Unfairly Ever After as “an engaging addition to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, injecting a burst of energy and excitement into the park's entertainment offerings" in his full review of the show

