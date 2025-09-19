Halloween Hijinks: Disney Villains Crash Hong Kong Disneyland with New "Uninvited: A Villains Takover Party"

Just in time for Disney Halloween Time at Hong Kong Disneyland, the Disney Villains are ready to crash the Most Magical Party of All with Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland has been invaded by Disney Villains with a brand new show as the Disney Halloween Time seasonal event kicks off.

No longer waiting for their invitation to the Most Magical Party of All 20th anniversary celebration, Uninvited! A Villains Takeover invites guests to jump into a villainous dance party on Main Street, U.S.A. with some of Disney’s most notorious characters.

Led by Maleficent herself, her and her group of 11 Disney Villains and their henchman will control their own dance zone.

Will you be able to steal the spotlight from Queen of Hearts, Lady Tremaine and her daughters, Gaston, and more?

Fans can expect a malicious amount of evil laughter, creeping vines, and an illegally good time!

You’ll also be able to enjoy the brand new party anthem “Party Like a Villain" as you get down with Disney’s most dubious icons.

Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party will run through November 2nd, only at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Step (Back) in Time:

Since opening day, Hong Kong Disneyland has blossomed into a unique crown jewel within the Disney Parks lineup.

The 2010s saw massive expansions within the park including Grizzly Gulch and its modern Big Thunder Mountain counterpart Big Grizzly Mountain, Mystic Point and the world renowned Mystic Manor, Toy Story Land, and Tomorrowland’s Marvel

The 2020s kicked off with the massive Sleeping Beauty Castle transformation into the Castle of Magical Dreams, which was joined by the World of Frozen expansion last year.

While 20 years later, Hong Kong Disneyland has made a name for itself, the park’s opening was underwhelming.

Take a look back at Hong Kong Disneyland prior to its unprecedented makeover from 2010 with our throwback trip report.

