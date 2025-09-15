Eerie Waters Await: Jungle River Cruise Gets a Halloween Overlay for the First Time at Hong Kong Disneyland
This after-dark overlay will launch on September 19th and run through November 2nd, 2025.
This Halloween at Hong Kong Disneyland, as darkness falls over Adventureland, eerie winds will begin to whisper from a spooky new overlay of the Jungle River Cruise.
What’s Happening:
- One of Hong Kong Disneyland’s opening day attractions is the Jungle River Cruise – this park’s version of the classic Jungle Cruise. The attraction is similar to its U.S. counterparts, yet set in a larger river, and with a few different show scenes.
- This year, the attraction will be getting a Halloween overlay for the first time, which will take place after-dark as a spooky Skipper reveals a special seasonal story.
- Said story is described as follows: “Something’s amiss! Distant whistles pierce the night, flickering lights dance along the shore, and unanswered questions hang in the air. Will you brave the murky waters and voyage with us to find answers?"
- You can get a small preview of the spooky vibes that await aboard the Jungle River Cruise in the Instagram video below.
Hong Kong Disneyland Gets Wicked:
- That’s far from the only thing happening at Hong Kong Disneyland for Halloween, which takes place from September 19th through November 2nd, 2025.
- A new show, “Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party," will include elements of a cavalcade, street show, and musical spectacle, showcasing various Disney Villains including Maleficent, the mistress of evil.
- The popular “Let’s Get Wicked" show returns to the Theater in the Wild and guests can head through the Trick-or-Treat Trail in Fantasyland.
- Duffy and his friends will be appearing in adorable Halloween costumes at the cozy Duffy and Friends Play House.
- All of that and much more will haunt and delight Hong Kong Disneyland guests this Halloween season.
