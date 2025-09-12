A Momentous Occasion: Hong Kong Disneyland President Marks 20th Anniversary in Fun Way
The president of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has shared a fun cast photo, helping mark the actual 20th anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Michael Moriarty, president of the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, has taken to Instagram to show off a cast photo featuring many of those who bring the park to life each and every day down Main Street USA.
- This is all to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the park, which originally opened back on September 12th, 2005.
- The 2005 opening of Hong Kong Disneyland marked the debut of the 11th Disney Park globally (and the fifth “castle park"), with the entire resort area (which also includes two hotels) located on 310 acres of land on Lantau Island, reclaimed from Penny’s Bay.
- The two hotels - The Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Hollywood Hotel together offered 1,000 rooms at opening.
- Over time, the park has seen many changes and expansions, with a high-profile castle refurbishment that saw the original clone of Sleeping Beauty Castle from Disneyland transformed into the Castle of Magical Dreams. The park also saw the addition of a Toy Story Land, Mystic Point (home of the park’s highly acclaimed Mystic Manor attraction, and Grizzly Gulch.
- An additional hotel came to the resort with the opening of Disney Explorer’s Lodge in 2017 with an additional 750 rooms being brought to the resort.
A Big ‘Ole Party:
- Similar to how Disneyland is celebrating their 70th anniversary with a lengthy celebration, the same is true of Hong Kong Disneyland as they mark their 20th.
- Dubbed “The Most Magical Party of All", the party officially started back in June with special decorations, entertainment, enhancements to the nighttime spectacular Momentous, and the biggest parade that the park has ever seen.
- You can also check out our complete archive of all the fun of The Most Magical Party of All from its launch back in June.
- The party is set to last at Hong Kong Disneyland until May of 2026.
