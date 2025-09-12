Changes Afoot: Hong Kong Disneyland Reveals New Art Teasing Alterations to Previously Announced Upcoming Marvel Experience

The new ride seems to feature more Marvel heroes in it than previously hinted at.

After being announced last year, Hong Kong Disneyland has shared new art for a new Marvel experience coming to the park, and it seems that it will feature more than just Spider-Man now.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland has released new art for their upcoming Marvel experience at the park.

First announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, the new experience expands the Marvel-themed area at the park, which first opened at Hong Kong Disneyland back in 2017 with the Iron Man Experience, and later Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano-Battle!

This third new attraction, teased today, might look familiar to fans of Disney Parks, using a Tower of Terror-esque ride system, surrounded by a number of Marvel Heroes in the art.

We also see an exterior shot that echoes this thought, towering above the Avengers area at Hong Kong Disneyland.

No construction timeline or opening date for the new Marvel-based experience has been announced at this time.

A Noticeable Change:

When the attraction was originally announced at the D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the art shown and the description provided was almost strictly a Spider-Man-centric experience.

Back then, the attraction promised a story that would see Peter Parker (AKA Spider-Man) as the newest Stark Industries intern, who attracts the attention of one of his most formidable villains who comes to wreak havoc at the scene.

The art teased back then (above) shows Spidey alongside the ride vehicle which itself is being threatened by Doc-Ock.

While the new art shows multiple Marvel Heroes as well as dimensional portals, the description released last year also promised that Peter will “need all the help he can get," perhaps implying additional heroes will be present, but the two pieces of art and their differences suggest that some changes have been made to the earlier announced adventure.