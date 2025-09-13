Exploring the “Moana” Themed Details of the Reimagined Wayfinders’ Table at Hong Kong Disneyland

The reimagined Tahitian Terrace is now open at Hong Kong Disneyland under the new name of Wayfinders' Table.

Fellow wayfinders are welcomed to Hong Kong Disneyland’s newest dining establishment, Wayfinders’ Table, where you can set sail to the culinary world inspired by the legendary stories of Moana and mariner culture.

and mariner culture. Wayfinders’ Table is modeled after a bai or men’s house found in Belau, which is one of the great architectural traditions of Micronesia. Bai are at the core of the community, serving as ceremonial centers, gathering places, and reception halls, making this a gathering spot for guests from all walks of life to come together and recharge.

While the Tiki-inspired structure of the former Tahitian Terrace remains, it has received some new design elements more closely tying things into the realm of Motunui.

Inside, you’ll discover an array of intricate designs, from the symbol of Motufetū to breathtaking ceiling murals glowing with Moana’s ancestral sea creatures.

There’s some fabulous artwork on display too, featuring Moana and Maui on their boat, the villagers of Motunui, and Te Fiti.

