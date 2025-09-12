Get a Look at the Moana-Inspired Menu at Hong Kong Disneyland’s Wayfinders’ Table

With Hong Kong Disneyland’s Tahitian Terrace relaunching today as Wayfinders’ Table, the full menu for the Moana-inspired quick-service dining restaurant has been revealed.

As noted on the Disney Parks Blog

The restaurant concept, which is unique to Hong Kong Disneyland, depicts Moana’s journey in its interior with art depicting Moana’s journey, highlighting wayfinding techniques such as observing stars, birds, ocean swells, wind patterns, and storytelling.

The exterior gable depicts the icon of Motufetū, the island introduced in Moana 2 .

. The Halal-certified, island-inspired menu includes the following items.

Beef Steak Mee Goreng with lemongrass, chili, hoisin sauce, lime, cabbage, bean sprouts, and sambal

Wayfinders’ Roasted Chicken Leg with Gramma’s Signature Rice and lime, ginger, fish sauce, basmati rice, almonds, and raisins

Malai Kofta and Lentil Masala with Gramma’s Signature Rice and cashew nuts, assorted vegetables, carrots, basmati rice, almonds, and raisins

Massaman Prawn Curry with Gramma’s Signature Rice and new potato, pineapple, peanuts, carrots, basmati rice, almonds, and raisins

Voyagers’ Chicken Naan Pizza with spinach, mango chutney, mozzarella, potato pops, wok-fried vegetables, cucumber yogurt, and a marshmallow cookie

Seafood Laksa Soup Noodle with shrimp, scallops, squid, rice noodles, crispy noodles, and a Mickey egg

Explore the Ocean – Banana Coconut Fritters with coconut custard, cinnamon sugar, and desiccated coconut

Island Delights (Non-alcoholic)

Preserved Plum Pineapple Soda (Non-alcoholic)

If I could teleport myself to Hong King Disneyland right now, my first choice to try on this menu would be the Massaman Prawn Curry, which sounds quite tasty… except for the presence of raisins, which I don’t love with my meals. But you can always pick those out! And then of course, I’d get the Explore the Ocean Banana Coconut Fritters, both because they sound delicious and because they come in that adorable Moana boat.

Wayfinders’ Table opened today, September 12, at Hong Kong Disneyland.

