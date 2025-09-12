Get a Look at the Moana-Inspired Menu at Hong Kong Disneyland’s Wayfinders’ Table
Moana! Make way, make way… for a big meal!!
With Hong Kong Disneyland’s Tahitian Terrace relaunching today as Wayfinders’ Table, the full menu for the Moana-inspired quick-service dining restaurant has been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- As noted on the Disney Parks Blog, the restaurant is “is modeled after a bai or men’s house found in Belau, which is one of the great architectural traditions of Micronesia. Bai are at the core of the community, serving as ceremonial centers, gathering places, and reception halls, making this a gathering spot for guests from all walks of life to come together and recharge."
- The restaurant concept, which is unique to Hong Kong Disneyland, depicts Moana’s journey in its interior with art depicting Moana’s journey, highlighting wayfinding techniques such as observing stars, birds, ocean swells, wind patterns, and storytelling.
- The exterior gable depicts the icon of Motufetū, the island introduced in Moana 2.
- The Halal-certified, island-inspired menu includes the following items.
The Menu:
- Beef Steak Mee Goreng with lemongrass, chili, hoisin sauce, lime, cabbage, bean sprouts, and sambal
- Wayfinders’ Roasted Chicken Leg with Gramma’s Signature Rice and lime, ginger, fish sauce, basmati rice, almonds, and raisins
- Malai Kofta and Lentil Masala with Gramma’s Signature Rice and cashew nuts, assorted vegetables, carrots, basmati rice, almonds, and raisins
- Massaman Prawn Curry with Gramma’s Signature Rice and new potato, pineapple, peanuts, carrots, basmati rice, almonds, and raisins
- Voyagers’ Chicken Naan Pizza with spinach, mango chutney, mozzarella, potato pops, wok-fried vegetables, cucumber yogurt, and a marshmallow cookie
- Seafood Laksa Soup Noodle with shrimp, scallops, squid, rice noodles, crispy noodles, and a Mickey egg
- Explore the Ocean – Banana Coconut Fritters with coconut custard, cinnamon sugar, and desiccated coconut
- Island Delights (Non-alcoholic)
- Preserved Plum Pineapple Soda (Non-alcoholic)
Eric’s Picks:
- If I could teleport myself to Hong King Disneyland right now, my first choice to try on this menu would be the Massaman Prawn Curry, which sounds quite tasty… except for the presence of raisins, which I don’t love with my meals. But you can always pick those out! And then of course, I’d get the Explore the Ocean Banana Coconut Fritters, both because they sound delicious and because they come in that adorable Moana boat.
- Wayfinders’ Table opened today, September 12, at Hong Kong Disneyland.
