High-Flying Fantasy: Cathay and Hong Kong Disneyland Join Forces for New Strategic Partnership
Few details regarding the partnership have been announced, but it sets up some unique opportunities for the future.
Shortly after celebrating its 20th anniversary, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has revealed a new strategic partnership with Cathay Pacific.
What’s Happening:
- The collaboration between Hong Kong Disneyland and the China-based airline aims to unlock synergy opportunities, stimulate inbound tourism, and reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a premier global travel destination and regional transit hub.
- The Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony for the agreement was held at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, hosted by Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam and HKDL Managing Director Michael Moriarty. Even Mickey Mouse stopped by to commemorate this special moment.
- The two companies will explore opportunities for continued collaboration, including a product for travellers transiting in Hong Kong that is targeted to be launched in 2026.
What They’re Saying:
- Ronald Lam, Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer: “At Cathay, our purpose is to move people forward in life so we are thrilled to collaborate with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, a brand that shares our passion for delivering memorable experiences that delight and inspire. By combining world-class air travel with Disney experiences, we will create unforgettable journeys that celebrate the very best of Hong Kong. Together, we aim to inspire travellers from around the world to come to our home city and experience all that it has to offer."
- Michael Moriarty, HKDL Managing Director: “As we mark Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th anniversary, this strategic collaboration with Cathay exemplifies our shared commitment to elevating Hong Kong’s global tourism appeal. Together, we aim to drive inbound visitation and solidify Hong Kong’s position as a world-class tourism and transit hub. We look forward to enchanting more tourists with immersive, experiential experiences that reflect the evolving aspirations of today’s travellers."
