Lord Henry and Albert Meet & Greets, A Pixar Favorite to Celebrate Chinese New Year, and More Carries The Most Magical Party of All Into 2026 at Hong Kong Disneyland

Plenty of parties make up one bigger anniversary party, and we're going to need that gold nugget just to keep visiting for all of them.

While we’re still in September of 2025, we’re learning more about all the smaller parties that are going to make up the Most Magical Party of All for the rest of the year and well into 2026 at Hong Kong Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

The 20th anniversary festivities are set to continue well into 2026 at Hong Kong Disneyland as each season will mark a new reason to party during the Most Magical Party of All.

As we head into the Spooky Season, starting on September 19th and continuing through November 2nd, 2025, the Disney Villains are set to crash the most Magical Party of All (as they weren’t invited in the first place!). Maleficent will lead an alliance of ten notorious villains that will take over Main Street USA in “Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party."

The season will also feature hero-and-villain pairings that will appear throughout the resort, like Maleficent and Aurora, Queen of Hearts and Alice, and more. Plus, this year marks the debut of the Scarlet Witch, who will be making an appearance.

Duffy and Friends will also be featured in brand-new Halloween looks, joining Mickey and his friends for the festivities.

Hong Kong Disneyland will also celebrate the release of Zootopia 2 , with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde hosting a celebration. You’ll also be able to see them in the Friendtastic! Parade, meet the duo in Adventureland, and find new Zootopia merchandise, food, and more.

, with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde hosting a celebration. You’ll also be able to see them in the Friendtastic! Parade, meet the duo in Adventureland, and find new merchandise, food, and more. Frozen comes to life during A Disney Christmas Celebration, starting November 14th and running through January 4th, 2026.

comes to life during A Disney Christmas Celebration, starting November 14th and running through January 4th, 2026. Kristoff starts the party with a shimmering ice sculpture of Sven, and guests can experience magical snowfalls with Anna, Elsa, and the citizens of Arendelle. Christmas decor, snow-capped Christmas trees, and more (including Snowgies!) will take over the park’s World of Frozen for the festivities.

“A Holiday Wish-Come-True" Tree Lighting Ceremony will make its return with a heartwarming Frozen surprise beneath whimsical snowfall and drones, and in Fantasyland, Cinderella Carousel will twinkle with an all-new seasonal spin. Ye Olde Christmas Market will transform into a glowing holiday wonderland filled with gingerbread, Christmas cookies and more!

Santa Goofy and his friends are set to appear at Disney Christmas Live in Concert!, where the Hong Kong Children's Choir will perform with Cantopop singers: Jay Fung, YT Chau and Alfred Hui, who will individually take the stage on each of the three consecutive weekends starting on November 22nd. Magic Access members can start to reserve seats in designated seating areas from September 16th for this musical celebration.

On New Year’s Eve, park guests can welcome 2026, with the most magical countdown during the park’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Party. Then as the final hours of 2025 unfold, guests can gather for the special anniversary-only version of Momentous: Party in the Night Sky, where Mickey and Friends will appear and lead the countdown with more fireworks, projections, and drones.

From January 30th, 2026 to March 1st, 2026 - Bullseye from Pixar’s Toy Story 2 (and subsequent films in the franchise) will make surprise appearances at Hong Kong Disneyland to celebrate the Year of the Horse as the park hosts a Chinese New Year celebration.

(and subsequent films in the franchise) will make surprise appearances at Hong Kong Disneyland to celebrate the Year of the Horse as the park hosts a Chinese New Year celebration. March 20th - June 7th will see the return of the park’s annual Duffy and Friends Play Days, with exclusive plush collectibles, treats, and Duffy-themed moments from morning to night.

April 2026 will see The Most Mischievous Party hosted by Chip, Dale, and Clarice, who will be partying in Grizzly Gulch and hosting a competition to celebrate the discovery of the largest golden nugget ever. The experience will feature new live entertainment, interactions, and more as the chipmunks roam the land in search of new adventures and fun.

A mystic and mysterious party will be thrown in May of 2026, as Lord Henry and Albert from the iconic park attraction - Mystic Manor - venture out into Mystic Point. As part of the fun, fans will be able to meet Lord Henry in person, and Albert - his companion and playful monkey - will be greeting guests and in all new interactive experience.

All of these parties take place as The Most Magical Party of All continues, celebrating the park’s 20th anniversary. This includes special entertainment, like the concert-style show Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!, to the park’s largest-ever Friendtastic! parade, leading up to the grandest nighttime spectacular Momentous: Party in the Night Sky.

You can see all this and more in our coverage of the Most Magical Party of All

A Fan-Favorite: