Money Raised by Disney License Plates In Florida Hits Milestone of $5 Million for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Hundreds of kids' dreams have come true because of this program.

For nearly half a century, The Walt Disney Company has been teaming with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to grant the wishes of ailing children around the world. And now, a charitable program in which the proceeds from sales of Walt Disney World license plates go directly to Make-a-Wish has raised a whopping five million dollars.

What’s happening:

In a major milestone for charitable organizations supported by the Walt Disney Company, the sales of Walt Disney World-branded license plates in the Sunshine State have raised five million dollars for the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida.

This means that more than 600 wishes have been granted for children with critical illnesses since this license plate program launched in 2021. 100% of the proceeds from Walt Disney World license plates go directly to Make-a-Wish.

The Walt Disney Company and Make-a-Wish have been teaming up for more than 45 years, granting over 170,000 Disney-related wishes over that time.

Learn how to get your own Walt Disney World license plate by visiting the official Disney in Florida website

Wishes often include trips to Walt Disney World, such as the one that Maddie from Melbourne, Florida recently enjoyed. Below you can see her and her family riding the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel with Flynn Rider and Rapunzel from Tangled.

What they’re saying:

President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, Anne Cuba: “We are so grateful for the Disney Specialty License Plate and how it helps grant wishes like Maddie’s — wishes that inspire hope, strength, and joy for the entire family during some of their darkest times. A Disney wish has the power to transform a child’s life. We always say that wishes are more than just a moment, they mark a turning point in a child’s journey and provide memories for years to come."

“We are so grateful for the Disney Specialty License Plate and how it helps grant wishes like Maddie’s — wishes that inspire hope, strength, and joy for the entire family during some of their darkest times. A Disney wish has the power to transform a child’s life. We always say that wishes are more than just a moment, they mark a turning point in a child’s journey and provide memories for years to come." Mother of Make-a-Wish recipient Maddie: “This trip to Walt Disney World means so much to our family and Maddie. It’s so special to see her playing and having fun with her sister around the parks. I can tell she’s just so happy to be here and doing something fun outside of the hospital."

More Photos:

More from Make-a-Wish and Disney:

Back in November of 2023, Walt Disney Animation Studios and the Make-a-Wish Foundation celebrated the release of the movie Wish. Check out the video below.