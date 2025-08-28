Disney Princesses Make Wish Magic in New Spot Honoring Disney's Relationship with Make-A-Wish
This is a small part of all the magic they make during World Princess Week for Make-A-Wish
Disney has shared a new spot, honoring their relationship with Make-A-Wish and showing how Disney Princesses help make that special kind of magic for wish kids.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has shared a new video showcasing the magic they make when they grant wishes for Make-A-Wish, and in it we see how Disney Princesses help make that magic.
- It’s a perfect new video to debut during World Princess Week. After all, Disney is the World’s largest granter for Make-A-Wish, granting a wish every hour of every day for children facing critical illnesses.
- Each year, thousands of Make-A-Wish kids make their wish and choose Disney Princesses to be a part of it, especially since they bring children comfort, hope, and confidence.
- Take a look at the new spot, below.
- As a part of World Princess Week, Disney is continuing their partnership with Make-A-Wish by granting Disney Princess wishes for more than 100 kids.
- Twelve lucky kids and their families were invited out to Disneyland for the filming of Disney Princess Concert: Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland where they got a front row seat to the magical show.
- For 7-year-old Amelia, her wish led her on a wayfinding journey around Disneyland Resort with her favorite Princess, Moana.
- In Latin America, Disney granted nine princess wishes to young girls, giving them a magical day of dressup, makeovers, meet and greets, and more.
- Disney Cruise Line invited 38 kids and their families aboard the Disney Fantasy for a fun-filled day while the ship was docked in Rome, Italy. The day included meet and greets, a Royal Tea Party, playtime in the Oceaneer’s Club, a character dance party and more.
- 60 princess wishes will come true at Disneyland Paris. Kids and their families will embark on an unforgettable three-day, two-night, princess-themed adventure with special World Princess Week meet and greets and surprises.
