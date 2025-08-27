Disney Cruise Line and Make-A-Wish International Are Making Fairytales Come True for World Princess Week

In honor of World Princess Week, Disney helped make fairytale wishes come true for more than 100 children worldwide, including 38 in Italy who experienced the magic through Disney Cruise Line.

What’s Happening:

This summer, during a stop at the port of Civitavecchia, Disney and Make-A-Wish Italia welcomed nearly 40 families aboard the Disney Fantasy for a day filled with unforgettable experiences and Disney magic at a moment when it was needed most.

For the first time in Italy, Disney Cruise Line crew members made wishes come true by bringing the magic of Disney to children with critical illnesses who dreamed of meeting their favorite characters.

Many Make-A-Wish families are unable to travel to a Disney park, so this day provided an opportunity for wish children to enjoy a magical day close to home.

Alongside their families, the children were welcomed as guests of honor aboard the ship, beginning their magical day with a Royal Tea Party alongside beloved characters like the Disney Princesses, Thor, BB-8, Woody, and Jessie. From there, the fun continued with adventures in the Oceaneer’s Club, guided by the ship’s crew members.

The Walt Disney Company is the world’s largest wish-granter for Make-A-Wish, granting a wish every hour, every day.

This special event in Italy is just one of countless experiences Disney and Make-A-Wish have created together. Since granting the very first official wish at Disneyland Resort nearly 45 years ago, Disney has helped fulfill over 170,000 wishes worldwide.

What They’re Saying:

John, Manager of Human Resources onboard the Disney Fantasy and Disney VoluntEAR - “Witnessing the joy that this day brought to the children and their families was an unforgettable experience that made me deeply grateful for the opportunity to help make a difference in their lives. IIt reminded me of the power of kindness and community, two things that are very dear to my heart."

Daniela, Mother of a Make-A-Wish child - “To be able to grant such an important wish, means to give a child the strength to dream, to really believe in the power of dreams, of life, of everything beyond illness,"

