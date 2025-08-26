Happy World Princess Week: Check Out All the Magical Ways You Can Celebrate the Empowering Stories of Disney Princesses

Today is the first day of World Princess Week, and Disney is celebrating with new content, merchandise, and programming to celebrate the resilience and strength of their iconic Disney Princesses.

What’s Happening:

World Princess Week is here!

From today, August 25th, through August 31st, Disney is celebrating the incredible stories of The Walt Disney Company’s incomparable lineup of princesses.

Throughout the week-long festivities, the stories of the Disney Princesses will come to life through exciting new TV spots, specials, merchandise and more!

Kicking off the magical week, Disney has released a new TV spot celebrating the importance of these characters and stories.

Featuring music by seven-time Grammy Award winner Jacob Collier, the All Princesses Make Magic spot aims to empower young fans to let inspiration take them anywhere they want.

Following two sisters who want to throw their mom a surprise birthday party, the girls use the magic of the Disney Princesses to create a dreamlike world full of decorations, costumes, and heart.

Played by Tony Award winner and star of Frozen Santino Fontana, Dad is also there to help the sisters create their magical “Be Our Guest" vision.

Reality and fantasy combine, making a gorgeous world created by their imaginations.

For music lovers, it’s time to jump into the Disney Princess anthems with “Disney Princess Strings: A Garden Soiree."

Giving many iconic Disney tunes a brand new sound, enjoy new takes on classics like “Once Upon a Dream," “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes," “A Whole New World," and more.

You can listen to the new album now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

For those looking to dive into the music of Disney’s Moana , Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide are ready to invite fans to “the line where the sky meets the sea" in Disney’s Moana Live-To-Film Concert.

, Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide are ready to invite fans to “the line where the sky meets the sea" in The 37-city North American tour enlists an ensemble of incredible musicians, including Pacific Islands rhythm masters and vocalists, as they accompany the full film.

Kicking off on October 3rd, 2025 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey, you can find more information about dates and tickets online.

Disney+ is also inviting fans to jump into the World Princess Week fun!

Earlier today, we reported some princess themed offers on Disney+.

The debut of LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite also brings a unique take to the royal icons.

A brand-new Disney Princess Stream also invites subscribers into 24/7 stories that are full of compassion, courage, and achieving your dreams.

Over on YouTube, NatGeoKids has debuted a new video.

Titled Meet the Disney Princess Sidekicks in Real Life, the 7-minute video teaches viewers about Tigers, Kenekune pigs, spiny mice, and chameleons.

Later this year ABC Hulu Storytellers Spotlight.

Disney Gives Back:

As a part of World Princess Week, Disney is continuing their partnership with Make-A-Wish by granting Disney Princess wishes for more than 100 kids.

Twelve lucky kids and their families were invited out to Disneyland for the filming of Disney Princess Concert: Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland where they got a front row seat to the magical show.

For 7-year-old Amelia, her wish led her on a wayfinding journey around Disneyland Resort.

In Latin America, Disney granted nine princess wishes to young girls, giving them a magical day of dressup, makeovers, meet and greets, and more.

Disney Cruise Line

Later this week, 60 princess wishes will come true at Disneyland Paris with special World Princess Week meet and greets and surprises.

World Princess Week at Walt Disney World:

