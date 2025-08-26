Happy World Princess Week: Check Out All the Magical Ways You Can Celebrate the Empowering Stories of Disney Princesses
Disney's Princess Magic Comes Alive This Week
Today is the first day of World Princess Week, and Disney is celebrating with new content, merchandise, and programming to celebrate the resilience and strength of their iconic Disney Princesses.
What’s Happening:
- World Princess Week is here!
- From today, August 25th, through August 31st, Disney is celebrating the incredible stories of The Walt Disney Company’s incomparable lineup of princesses.
- Throughout the week-long festivities, the stories of the Disney Princesses will come to life through exciting new TV spots, specials, merchandise and more!
- Kicking off the magical week, Disney has released a new TV spot celebrating the importance of these characters and stories.
- Featuring music by seven-time Grammy Award winner Jacob Collier, the All Princesses Make Magic spot aims to empower young fans to let inspiration take them anywhere they want.
- Following two sisters who want to throw their mom a surprise birthday party, the girls use the magic of the Disney Princesses to create a dreamlike world full of decorations, costumes, and heart.
- Played by Tony Award winner and star of Frozen Santino Fontana, Dad is also there to help the sisters create their magical “Be Our Guest" vision.
- Reality and fantasy combine, making a gorgeous world created by their imaginations.
- Disneyland Park is set to be the backdrop for a magical, one-of-a-kind performance by the voices of Disney’s animated princesses.
- Set to premiere on August 29th on YouTube and then later on Disney+, the Disney Princess Concert: Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland will host performances by many of the long list of iconic women who brought this characters to life.
- This includes Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Jodi Benson (Ariel), Paige O’Hara (Belle), and Anika Noni Rose (Tiana).
- The concert experience will also be hosted by other iconic voices with Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps) and Susan Egan (Megara and the original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway).
- The performance will take place in front of Disneyland’s quaint and iconic Sleepy Beauty Castle.
- Jodi Benson will also take part in the World Princess Week Celebration with the debut of a new YouTube special Exclusive Journey on The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure with Jodi Benson & Lauren Paley.
- Aboard Disneyland’s The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, Paley will interview Benson as they reminisce around the creation of the iconic 1989 Disney film.
- The special is set to debut on August 27th.
- World Princess Week also marks the launch of dozens of new merchandise items.
- We’ve already revealed several products here including Mattel Disney Once Upon a Whimsy Dolls, the “Create Your World" product line, Loungefly crossbody bags, Disney Store specialties, a limited-edition Tangled vinyl, and more, Disney has several new products just in time for the royal party.
- For young fans who like to let their imagination run wild while reading, Disney Princess: Princesses Love School!, Disney Princess Enchanted Character Guide, a boxed set of Little Golden Books, and Tiana’s Perfect Plan are great ways to celebrate these characters and stories.
- For playtime, Mattel’s Pet Palace and Disney Princess Animal Friend Carriages and LEGO’s Princess Castle & Royal Pets are practically perfect.
- For music lovers, it’s time to jump into the Disney Princess anthems with “Disney Princess Strings: A Garden Soiree."
- Giving many iconic Disney tunes a brand new sound, enjoy new takes on classics like “Once Upon a Dream," “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes," “A Whole New World," and more.
- You can listen to the new album now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music now.
- For those looking to dive into the music of Disney’s Moana, Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide are ready to invite fans to “the line where the sky meets the sea" in Disney’s Moana Live-To-Film Concert.
- The 37-city North American tour enlists an ensemble of incredible musicians, including Pacific Islands rhythm masters and vocalists, as they accompany the full film.
- Kicking off on October 3rd, 2025 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey, you can find more information about dates and tickets here.
- Disney+ is also inviting fans to jump into the World Princess Week fun!
- Earlier today, we reported some princess themed offers were added to Disney+ Perks.
- The debut of LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite also brings a unique take to the royal icons, which you can read more about here.
- A brand-new Disney Princess Stream also invites subscribers into 24/7 stories that are full of compassion, courage, and achieving your dreams.
- Over on YouTube, NatGeoKids has debuted a new video taking fans behind-the-scenes to learn more about the amazing animals that have inspired adorable sidekicks in Disney Princess films.
- Titled Meet the Disney Princess Sidekicks in Real Life, the 7-minute video teaches viewers about Tigers, Kenekune pigs, spiny mice, and chameleons.
Disney Gives Back:
- As a part of World Princess Week, Disney is continuing their partnership with Make-A-Wish by granting Disney Princess wishes for more than 100 kids.
- Twelve lucky kids and their families were invited out to Disneyland for the filming of Disney Princess Concert: Celebrating 70 Years of Disneyland where they got a front row seat to the magical show.
- For 7-year-old Amelia, her wish led her on a wayfinding journey around Disneyland Resort with her favorite Princess Moana.
- In Latin America, Disney granted nine princess wishes to young girls, giving them a magical day of dressup, makeovers, meet and greets, and more.
- Disney Cruise Line invited 38 kids and their families aboard the Disney Fantasy for a fun-filled day while the ship was docked in Rome, Italy. The day included meet and greets, a Royal Tea Party, playtime in the Oceaneer’s Club, a character dance party and more.
- Later this week, 60 princess wishes will come true at Disneyland Paris. Kids and their families will embark on an unforgettable three-day, two-night, princess-themed adventure with special World Princess Week meet and greets and surprises.
World Princess Week at Walt Disney World:
- Guests visiting Walt Disney World during World Princess Week can indulge in an incredible selection of food and beverage offerings celebrating Disney Princesses.
- Taking place from now through August 31st, take a look at our Foodie Guide to view this year’s new and returning delights.
- The LEGO Store in Disney Springs is also joining in on the fun! You can read more here.
- Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney vacation needs.
Read More World Princess Week:
- Casting Alert! "The Princess Diaries 3" Director Adele Blim Casts Net to Find the Film's Lead Role
- “Laughing Place On Location" Celebrates World Princess Week at the Magic Kingdom
- Jasmine Surprises Patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital as Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation Celebrate World Princess Week