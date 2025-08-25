Photos: Disney Springs LEGO Store Celebrates World Princess Week with Headbands, Character Portraits, More
Grab a giveaway and prepare for a themed building activity.
As World Princess Week continues at Walt Disney World, the Disney Springs LEGO Store is getting in on the action with several fun activities and events. Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good was on the scene today to check it out, and he sent in some photos to share with our readers.
What’s happening:
- Disney’s World Princess Week is taking place all this week, and in celebration the Disney Springs LEGO Store is hosting some fun activities and giveaways. LEGO brick-built portraits of famous Disney Princesses like Moana, Ariel, Tiana, and Cinderella are on display in the store.
- In the photos below, you can see how the LEGO Store is giving away Disney Princess-themed headbands (the two pictured here look like Aurora and Moana’s respective crowns) from now through Sunday, August 31st.
- From Friday through Sunday of this coming weekend, the LEGO Store will also be hosting an “enchanting mural-building activity" themed to World Princess Week. And in one of the photos below you can see a display highlighting some currently available LEGO sets that include Disney Princesses.
- The Disney Princess LEGO sets featured in the display above include the Beauty and the Beast Castle, Moana 2 Kakamora Barge, Mini Disney Castle, Cinderella’s Dress, Princess Castle & Royal Pets, and Twirling Ariel.
More from World Princess Week:
- Walt Disney Studios is looking to cast the lead role for the third entry in The Princess Diaries film franchise.
- Disney+ subscribers can win Disney Princess prize packs, among other perks this week.
- Nat Geo Kids released a new video highlighting some real-life versions of Disney Princess animal sidekicks at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.
- A new ad for the Disney Princess brand sees a family recreating some iconic moments from classic Disney animated features.
- Laughing Place’s Alex Reif has watched and reviewed the LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite animated special on Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com