Photos: Disney Springs LEGO Store Celebrates World Princess Week with Headbands, Character Portraits, More

As World Princess Week continues at Walt Disney World, the Disney Springs LEGO Store is getting in on the action with several fun activities and events. Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good was on the scene today to check it out, and he sent in some photos to share with our readers.

What’s happening:

Disney’s World Princess Week is taking place all this week, and in celebration the Disney Springs LEGO Store is hosting some fun activities and giveaways. LEGO brick-built portraits of famous Disney Princesses like Moana, Ariel, Tiana, and Cinderella are on display in the store.

In the photos below, you can see how the LEGO Store is giving away Disney Princess-themed headbands (the two pictured here look like Aurora and Moana’s respective crowns) from now through Sunday, August 31st.

From Friday through Sunday of this coming weekend, the LEGO Store will also be hosting an “enchanting mural-building activity" themed to World Princess Week. And in one of the photos below you can see a display highlighting some currently available LEGO sets that include Disney Princesses.

