Casting Alert! "The Princess Diaries 3" Director Adele Blim Casts Net to Find the Film's Lead Role

Find out how you could get your own Genovian passport!

Disney is gearing up to take fans back to Genovia in The Princess Diaries 3, and they are looking for a new lead to help tell that story! Could it be you?

What’s Happening:

Over on Instagram The Princess Diaries .

. The third film is set to arrive two decades after the sequel, inviting fans back into the story of Mia Thermapolis Renaldi.

Adele Blim is set to spearhead the project, and is looking for a young star to lead The Princess Diaries 3 alongside Anne Hathaway.

alongside Anne Hathaway. While information surrounding the film’s plot is still fairly scarce, Blim is embarking on a search for Olivia Robinson.

Described as a young, mixed race (Black/White) 15-year old, Olivia has shut people out after the passing of her mother.

Witty and highly intelligent, Olivia is a natural born leader who exudes warmth beyond her more stoic presence.

For those who think they may be right for the part or know someone who may be right for Olivia, you can head here

It is an open call, meaning anyone can submit for the role, including actors without agents or managers.

Break a leg to all those looking to head to Genovia.

World Princess Week on Disney+:

Subscribers of Disney+ have the perfect platform to enjoy The Princess Diaries , The Princess Diaries 2 , and Disney’s wide selection of Princess related content.

, , and Disney’s wide selection of Princess related content. In celebration of World Princess Week (August 25th-31st), Disney+ Perks is offering several Disney Princess themed giveaways in honor of their inspiring stories.

To enter, all you need is a Disney+ subscription to be eligible.

You can read more about the giveaways and how to enter here

