World Princess Week Perks: Disney+ Perks' Current Offers Include Disney Princess Prize Packs and More

Disney+ just got even better as the streaming service added new benefits to the Disney+ Perks program, including DoorDash’s DashPass and a Disney Princess Prize Pack.

What’s Happening:

Back in May, Disney+ launched Disney+ Perks, a new rewards program for subscribers, giving them access to exclusive deals and offers.

Since the launch, Disney+ has introduced a multitude of exciting sweepstakes merchandise bundles D23 Gold Memberships

Now, Disney fans can jump in on even more exciting deals and giveaways.

For those looking to enjoy a snack or meal while watching their favorite show, Disney+ is offering subscribers 6 Months free to DoorDash’s DashPass service.

The subscription offers free delivery and reduced fees on orders from eligible restaurants, grocery stores, and retail deliveries.

The deal is only available to new subscribers.

For those celebrating World Princess Week, which officially kicked off today, August 25th, enter to win a special Disney Princess Prize Pack.

Full of toys and playsets for young Disney fans, you can enter daily to win the prize pack until September 1st.

That’s not the only Disney Princess offering for Disney+ Perks!

Subscribers can enter daily to win the entire series of Meant to Be, a book series that tells the stories of Disney Princesses with a twist.

For fans of 2025’s live-action Snow White, you can enter to win a special Snow White Ultimate Soundtrack Prize Pack.

Including the film’s soundtrack on vinyl and a selection of other collectible goodies, you can enter daily for a chance to win now through September 1st.

Finally, from now through August 28th, soccer/football fans can enter for a chance to win a signed jersey from a Bundesliga team.

Don’t miss out on these amazing offers!

To view all ongoing offers on Disney+ Perks, visit the official website here

