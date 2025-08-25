World Princess Week Perks: Disney+ Perks' Current Offers Include Disney Princess Prize Packs and More

"Look at this stuff, isn't it neat?"
by
Disney+ just got even better as the streaming service added new benefits to the Disney+ Perks program, including DoorDash’s DashPass and a Disney Princess Prize Pack.

What’s Happening:

  • Back in May, Disney+ launched Disney+ Perks, a new rewards program for subscribers, giving them access to exclusive deals and offers.
  • Since the launch, Disney+ has introduced a multitude of exciting sweepstakes, merchandise bundles, and free access to D23 Gold Memberships.
  • Now, Disney fans can jump in on even more exciting deals and giveaways.
  • For those looking to enjoy a snack or meal while watching their favorite show, Disney+ is offering subscribers 6 Months free to DoorDash’s DashPass service.
  • The subscription offers free delivery and reduced fees on orders from eligible restaurants, grocery stores, and retail deliveries.
  • The deal is only available to new subscribers.
  • For those celebrating World Princess Week, which officially kicked off today, August 25th, enter to win a special Disney Princess Prize Pack.

  • Full of toys and playsets for young Disney fans, you can enter daily to win the prize pack until September 1st.
  • That’s not the only Disney Princess offering for Disney+ Perks!
  • Subscribers can enter daily to win the entire series of Meant to Be, a book series that tells the stories of Disney Princesses with a twist.

  • For fans of 2025’s live-action Snow White, you can enter to win a special Snow White Ultimate Soundtrack Prize Pack.

  • Including the film’s soundtrack on vinyl and a selection of other collectible goodies, you can enter daily for a chance to win now through September 1st.
  • Finally, from now through August 28th, soccer/football fans can enter for a chance to win a signed jersey from a Bundesliga team.

  • Don’t miss out on these amazing offers!
  • To view all ongoing offers on Disney+ Perks, visit the official website here.

World Princess Week Eats:

  • Guests visiting Walt Disney World during World Princess Week can indulge in an incredible selection of food and beverage offerings celebrating Disney Princesses.
  • Taking place from now through August 31st, take a look at our Foodie Guide to view this year’s new and returning delights.
