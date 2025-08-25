World Princess Week Perks: Disney+ Perks' Current Offers Include Disney Princess Prize Packs and More
Disney+ just got even better as the streaming service added new benefits to the Disney+ Perks program, including DoorDash’s DashPass and a Disney Princess Prize Pack.
What’s Happening:
- Back in May, Disney+ launched Disney+ Perks, a new rewards program for subscribers, giving them access to exclusive deals and offers.
- Since the launch, Disney+ has introduced a multitude of exciting sweepstakes, merchandise bundles, and free access to D23 Gold Memberships.
- Now, Disney fans can jump in on even more exciting deals and giveaways.
- For those looking to enjoy a snack or meal while watching their favorite show, Disney+ is offering subscribers 6 Months free to DoorDash’s DashPass service.
- The subscription offers free delivery and reduced fees on orders from eligible restaurants, grocery stores, and retail deliveries.
- The deal is only available to new subscribers.
- For those celebrating World Princess Week, which officially kicked off today, August 25th, enter to win a special Disney Princess Prize Pack.
- Full of toys and playsets for young Disney fans, you can enter daily to win the prize pack until September 1st.
- That’s not the only Disney Princess offering for Disney+ Perks!
- Subscribers can enter daily to win the entire series of Meant to Be, a book series that tells the stories of Disney Princesses with a twist.
- For fans of 2025’s live-action Snow White, you can enter to win a special Snow White Ultimate Soundtrack Prize Pack.
- Including the film’s soundtrack on vinyl and a selection of other collectible goodies, you can enter daily for a chance to win now through September 1st.
- Finally, from now through August 28th, soccer/football fans can enter for a chance to win a signed jersey from a Bundesliga team.
- To view all ongoing offers on Disney+ Perks, visit the official website here.
