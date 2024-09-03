Jasmine Surprises Patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital as Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation Celebrate World Princess Week

As part of World Princess Week, Princess Jasmine surprised patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital as Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation unveiled new experiences.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation unveiled a new Jasmine-themed Disney Princess Starlight Hospital Gown, a new Disney Princess augmented reality (AR) experience, a delivery of Disney Princess-themed toys and books during an event at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
- The Starlight Hospital Gowns allow child patients to channel the courageous and positive spirit of the Disney Princesses.
- Alongside a visit from Jasmine herself, the gown’s creator, Character Art Designer Bryan Mon, also attended and taught the patients how to draw some beloved Disney characters.
- The brand-new Portal to the Princesses AR experience was also featured at the event. This new virtual offering allows patients, and families at home, to interact with beloved Disney Princess characters – Ariel, Moana, Tiana and Rapunzel – on mobile devices.
- The event coincided with the launch of “Create Your World,” a multi-year Disney Princess campaign featuring theatrical and streaming content, Disney Parks experiences, new music cover releases, consumer products, and more.
- Together, Disney and Starlight are planning to bring the “Create Your World” campaign to 300 children’s hospitals and pediatric places of care across the United States. through princess-themed deliveries like the one at Seattle Children’s.
