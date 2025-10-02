Behind the Seeds: Glimmering Greenhouses Tour Returns to EPCOT For The Holiday Season
Explore the richness, the diversity, and the often surprising nature of Living with the Land Glimmering Greenhouses.
Get ready to explore The Land Pavilion in a whole new light! The Behind the Seeds: Glimmering Greenhouses tour is making a return to EPCOT for the holiday season.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate the wonder of nature with a festive walking tour through the Glimmering Greenhouses at The Land Pavilion.
- During this one-hour guided experience, you’ll:
- Discover the crops that inspire the flavors of holiday traditions.
- Stroll through dazzling light displays.
- Explore hydroponic greenhouses and discover sustainable growing techniques used to bring the Glimmering Greenhouses to life!
- From November 28 through December 30, 2025, the Behind the Seeds: Glimmering Greenhouses tour is offered nightly at 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 8:00 PM.
- The classic Behind the Seeds tour remains available during the day.
- Reservations for the Glimmering Greenhouses tour will open beginning October 9, 2025.
- The tour costs $50.15 per person (tax not included), and valid park admission is required to attend.
- You’ll be on your feet for the whole hour of this walking tour. With that in mind, Disney recommends that you make sure you wear comfortable shoes.
- Riding Living with the Land before the tour will give you a preview of what to expect.
- There is a 24-hour cancellation policy. Full price will be charged/forfeited if the Guest cancels within one day or fails to show up for the reservation.
- Guests must be at least 3 years of age to participate in this tour, and Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult.
Other EPCOT Holiday Experiences:
- EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (Nov. 28 - Dec. 30, 2025)
- Holiday Kitchens: Global food & drink booths around World Showcase offering seasonal treats and cuisines.
- Holiday Cookie Stroll: Sample five designated cookies. Once you collect five stamps in the Festival Passport, you can redeem them for a “completer" cookie.
- Holiday Storytellers: Costumed performers in the World Showcase share traditions and tales from different lands.
- JOYFUL! Celebration of the Season: Live musical performances in CommuniCore Plaza with holiday songs and vocals
Candlelight Processional: A dramatic retelling of the Christmas Story with celebrity narrators, choir, and orchestra, held nightly at America Gardens Theatre with multiple showtimes.
- Living with the Land - Glimmering Greenhouses holiday overlay
- During the holiday season, the attraction gets a seasonal makeover. The greenhouse sections are decorated with festive lights, ornaments, wreaths, and holiday décor tied to crops and nature, as well as some seasonal audio changes.
- Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition
- A scavenger hunt (paid) where guests search for Olaf in various locations around the World Showcase and beyond, tied to cultural holiday traditions.
More EPCOT News:
