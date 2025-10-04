A Very Spooky Edition of “We Call It Imagineering” Set to Focus on The Haunted Mansion
The sixth edition of “We Call It Imagineering” will arrive on YouTube on October 13th.
A new episode of We Call It Imagineering is set to debut later this month, appropriately focusing on one of Disney’s spookiest and most iconic attractions, The Haunted Mansion.
What’s Happening:
- We don’t have too many details so far on the upcoming sixth episode of the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube series, but what we did learn came to us from the D23 Halloween Boo-Nanza event.
- During the evening’s festivities, we learned that the new episode of We Call It Imagineering will focus on The Haunted Mansion.
- Part of the D23 event focused on The Haunted Mansion, discussing some of the “illusioneering" effects created for the attraction and others like it.
- The sixth episode of the in-depth video series will be released Monday, October 13th on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel.
