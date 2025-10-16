Photos: Celebrate Your Favorite Star Wars Automata with New Droid Depot Merchandise from Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

During my visit to Disneyland yesterday, I stopped by the Droid Depot gift shop in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and found a lot of fresh merchandise and apparel that has been added to the store recently. Some of it may be newer than others, but below you’ll find my photo report of what’s available right now from Droid Depot on Batuu.

The first thing that jumped out at me were two new pieces of glassware featuring the Oga’s Cantina logo and some Aurebesh writing. These are not droid-related in any way, so I have to wonder if they were intended to be made available in Oga’s itself. The smaller glass ($19.99) has the Oga’s logo and says– unsurprisingly– “Oga’s" in Aurebesh. The Aurebesh on the larger glass (also $19.99) reads “Beverages / Music / Food."

But wait, there are two other ways to proclaim your love for Oga’s Cantina, one of which does actually feature a droid. The DJ Rex t-shirt ($34.99) has a lot of text on it, with one phrase declaring the former Star Tours pilot “the droid you’ve been looking for." The other shirt (also $34.99) has a large Oga’s logo on the back, while on the left breast it reads “Oga’s Cantina" in stylized English.

This next section has new shirts depicting the famous droids C-3PO ($34.99)-- with Aurebesh reading “Protocol" and “Black Spire Outpost"-- and BB-8 ($34.99)-- with Aurebesh reading “Astromech," “Droid Depot," and “Black Spire Outpost."

In this following section we have an R2-D2 and C-3PO tie-dyed shirt ($26.99) with Aurebesh reading “Droid Depot." Next there’s an R2-D2 shirt ($34.99) that matches the others we saw earlier, with Aurebesh reading “Astromech" and “Black Spire Outpost." Then there’s a more colorful shirt ($34.99) starring both R2-D2 and C-3PO and the text “Excuse me" and “Beeee-Booooo-Deedlee-Doot!" That same design is available on frilly white in child sizes ($31.99) and then there’s another colorful BB-8 child-sized shirt ($26.99) with Aurebesh reading “Droid" and “Droid Depot."

Now let’s venture into Droid Depot’s second room, where there’s a nice new R2-D2 button-down shirt ($69.99), plus a ceramic R2-D2 canister ($49.99), a Droid Depot tumbler and stemless tumbler (both $27.99), ceramic Gonk Droid mugs ($27.99), a Droid Depot hoodie ($44.99), a Droid Depot water bottle with strapped holder ($64.99), and a child-sized BB-8 shirt ($31.99).

Here we have a Droid Builder t-shirt in adult ($34.99) and child ($26.99) sizes with Aurebesh reading “Droid Depot," plus an Astromech droid hat ($29.99).

The following section contains a child-sized Droid Depot shirt with an Industrial Automaton pouch ($31.99), a grey pocket t-shirt with R2-D2 on the front and C-3PO on the back ($34.99), a Droid Builder sweater with a pattern around the sleeves and upper back ($59.99), and a Droid Depot backpack ($54.99).

Next we have a child-sized “Droid for Sale" t-shirt ($26.99) with Aurebesh that reads “Tools Available" and “Contact us for all your droid needs" and an adult-sized Customizable R-Series Droids t-shirt ($34.99) with Aurebesh that reads “The Droid Depot" and “Contact Mubo - Owner of the Droid Depot." There’s also an R-Series metal sign ($49.99), an R2-D2 hat with the Droid Depot logo on its side ($29.99), an R-Series mug with Aurebesh reading “The Droid Depot" ($24.99), and a notebook with the R-Series art on the front and an illustration of Mubo himself on the back ($24.99), and a really nice button-up Industrial Automaton jacket with the Droid Depot logo on the left and Aurebesh that reads “Droid Depot" and “Black Spire Outpost" ($119.99).

Lastly I found some additional child-sized shirts, sweaters, and hoodies depicting Chopper with Aurebesh reading “Astromech" and “Droid Depot" ($34.99), the text “R2 Series Astromech Droid" and “Industrial Automaton" ($49.99), BB-8 with the text “BB-Series Astromech" ($49.99), and Chopper with the text “C1-Series Astromech Droid" ($34.99).

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is open daily at Disneyland.