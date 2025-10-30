Invade Tribute Games with a New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Marvel Cosmic Invasion

As Marvel’s new arcade-style beat ‘em up game inches closer to being unleashed, Marvel Entertainment has released a new behind the project look at Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

What’s Happening:

This December, Marvel Games is inviting gamers into a brand new side-scroller adventure called Marvel Cosmic Invasion, and the studio is taking fans behind the scenes of the upcoming release.

Uploaded to YouTube earlier today, the new video, titled Dev Diaries: Behind the Project | MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, invites fans to join Tribute Games’ Jean-Francois Major, Frederic Gemus, Yannick Belzil, and Remi Lavoie as they share stories and insights into the development of the game.

Based on the video, there is a lot of superpowered passion behind this game, both for Marvel and gaming.

The beat ‘em up style video game is set to bring in intense battles with a nostalgic, classic arcade aesthetic.

Allowing players to choose between 15 playable characters, they will be able to embark on a superhero adventure by themselves or in-person co-op and online co-op.

Playable characters include Captain America, She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, Black Panther, Beta Ray Bill, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Silver Surfer, Phoenix, and Invincible Iron Man.

The new game combines Marvel’s cosmic-era comics, including the Annihilation storyline, but also includes earth-based heroes.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is set to debut on December 1st on Steam, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

For PC gamers looking to try out the new game, Steam is offering a demo version of Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

You can dive into the demo now!

Marvel Rivals Meets Zombies:

Marvel Games’ hit free-to-play game Marvel Rivals is welcoming in the undead action with a new Zombies Mode.

The first ever Player vs Enemy mode will see players work to survive endless waves of zombies where they will need to strategize with different heroes to continue the fight.

The mode debuted on October 23rd and is available to play now.

You can watch a trailer below:

