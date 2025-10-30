Invade Tribute Games with a New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Marvel Cosmic Invasion
The side-scrolling battles begin this December.
As Marvel’s new arcade-style beat ‘em up game inches closer to being unleashed, Marvel Entertainment has released a new behind the project look at Marvel Cosmic Invasion.
What’s Happening:
- This December, Marvel Games is inviting gamers into a brand new side-scroller adventure called Marvel Cosmic Invasion, and the studio is taking fans behind the scenes of the upcoming release.
- Uploaded to YouTube earlier today, the new video, titled Dev Diaries: Behind the Project | MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, invites fans to join Tribute Games’ Jean-Francois Major, Frederic Gemus, Yannick Belzil, and Remi Lavoie as they share stories and insights into the development of the game.
- Based on the video, there is a lot of superpowered passion behind this game, both for Marvel and gaming.
- The beat ‘em up style video game is set to bring in intense battles with a nostalgic, classic arcade aesthetic.
- Allowing players to choose between 15 playable characters, they will be able to embark on a superhero adventure by themselves or in-person co-op and online co-op.
- Playable characters include Captain America, She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, Nova, Black Panther, Beta Ray Bill, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Silver Surfer, Phoenix, and Invincible Iron Man.
- The new game combines Marvel’s cosmic-era comics, including the Annihilation storyline, but also includes earth-based heroes.
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion is set to debut on December 1st on Steam, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.
- For PC gamers looking to try out the new game, Steam is offering a demo version of Marvel Cosmic Invasion.
- You can dive into the demo now!
Marvel Rivals Meets Zombies:
- Marvel Games’ hit free-to-play game Marvel Rivals is welcoming in the undead action with a new Zombies Mode.
- The first ever Player vs Enemy mode will see players work to survive endless waves of zombies where they will need to strategize with different heroes to continue the fight.
- The mode debuted on October 23rd and is available to play now.
- You can watch a trailer below:
