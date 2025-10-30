Frank Castle Fights Back! The Punisher Returns in an All-New Marvel Comics Series

Benjamin Percy is back to shepherd the next saga in the ongoing story of The Punisher.

Just ahead of The Punisher's return in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, Frank Castle will be taking on a new ongoing comic book series.

What's Happening:

Following the success of Punisher: Red Band #1, superstar writer Benjamin Percy takes his work on the iconic character to the next level in Punisher #1 this February.

The new ongoing series, which will be drawn by José Luis Soares, will find Frank, still dealing with the events of the Red Band series, waging a new war against criminals including a resurfaced Jigsaw, one of Marvel’s most terrifying supervillains!

As unflinching and uncompromising as ever, Frank Castle’s memory is damaged, and he’s hunting for answers and criminals alike! He’ll get more than he bargained for of both when the notorious and bloodthirsty Jigsaw returns…with The Punisher dead in his sights!

Check out David Marquez’ explosive cover below and pick Punisher #1 up for yourself on February 25th, 2026.

What They're Saying:

Writer Benjamin Percy: “Punisher: Red Band was a new beginning for Frank Castle—and an unrelenting assault. The book was polybagged, because it was a biohazard, dripping with blood. Now that you know we aren't fooling around, we're entering a new phase of storytelling that will serve both as a continuation of Red Band and a fresh start for new readers. I'm joined in the dark alleys and rusting warehouses of New York by José Luis on pencils and Oren Junior on inks. Jose is stretching his incredible art in a new direction, channeling all the grit and scars and shadows you'd expect from Frank's cracked-window view of the world. You'll be amazed and disturbed by the grounding detail and physical menace and brutal action he's bringing to this story. And who better to cast as our villain—in a story about Frank picking up the broken, jagged pieces of himself—than one of the greatest Marvel baddies: Jigsaw. Get ready. This is gonna hurt.”

