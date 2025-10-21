"Marvel Rivals Unleashed" Ongoing Infinity Comic Announced as Exclusive for Marvel Unlimited

Fans of the Marvel Rivals video game are going to want to start reading the new Marvel Rivals Unleashed exclusively digital Infinity Comic from Marvel Comics, the first issue of which was released today via Marvel Unlimited. More details below.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a new ongoing Infinity Comics title called Marvel Rivals Unleashed that will be released as a digital exclusive via the Marvel Unlimited subscription service.

that will be released as a digital exclusive via the Marvel Unlimited subscription service. The debut issue of Marvel Rivals Unleashed was released today on Marvel Unlimited, and it was written by Paul Allor ( Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic) with art by Francesco Archidiacono ( Astonishing Avengers Infinity Comic) and colorist Fabi Marques ( Doctor Strange ).

The story of Marvel Rivals Unlimited begins with The Thing, Squirrel Girl, Rocket Raccoon, and Jeff the Land Shark hitting the beach, but things take an unexpected turn from there.

