Voices Assemble: "Marvel Rivals" Cast Unites at SDCC 2025

Marvel fans packed the room at San Diego Comic-Con for a spirited celebration of Marvel Rivals, the smash-hit team-based game featuring a massive roster of iconic heroes and villains. The “Meet the Cast" panel brought together voice actors from the game to share behind-the-scenes stories, talk about their characters, and reflect on the incredible fan response. The panel spotlighted both the artistry behind the performances and the vibrant community that’s formed around the title.

Appearing on stage were Alpha Takahashi (Psylocke), Daniel Marin (Namor), Eliah Mountjoy (Winter Soldier), James Mathis III (Black Panther), Jordan Reynolds (Adam Warlock), Xanthe Huynh (Dagger), and Jon Bailey (Jeff the Land Shark). They were later joined by Crystal Lee, the newly announced voice of Jean Grey/Phoenix, Michael Scott (Knull), and Ian James Corlett (Mr. Fantastic), whose arrival sparked cheers from Fantastic Four fans attending Comic-Con just days after the movie’s release.

Like many Marvel Games projects, Marvel Rivals auditions were sent to actors with code names, leaving them in the dark about which character they were reading for. Some had vague clues from lines like “King of the Seas," while others didn’t realize which iconic role they’d landed until they were well into recording. Daniel Marin recalled receiving that “King of the Seas" prompt and deciding to lower his voice to bring Namor’s commanding, condescending tone to life—based largely on the character’s disdain for “air breathers."

Alpha Takahashi’s take on Psylocke drew from a lifetime of preparation, from her days playing Street Fighter II with her brother to her training as a black belt in karate. She spoke about the importance of grounding Psylocke’s strength in physicality and calmness, explaining how effort noises and vocal performance in fighting games need to come from the diaphragm to sound authentic. She also expressed her admiration for Peach Momoko’s Demon Days comics, which inspired the design of this version of Psylocke.

Xanthe Huynh talked about finding the voice of Dagger, noting that the character is younger than most of the game’s roster and benefits from a tone of wide-eyed optimism and compassion, especially in her relationship with Cloak. Eliah Mountjoy, a longtime fan of the Winter Soldier, said he was drawn to Bucky’s duality and modeled his voice on real-life military trainers he’s worked with, blending calm control with unpredictable intensity. Jordan Reynolds connected deeply with the ideals of Adam Warlock, describing him as a character who lifts others up, regardless of who they are or what they look like. He appreciated voicing someone who stands for goodness in a world that often feels dark.

Some actors had prior experience with their characters in other media. James Mathis III has voiced T’Challa across numerous projects, from Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes to Marvel Future Revolution. He spoke about the emotional weight of playing Black Panther after the loss of Chadwick Boseman and emphasized the importance of representation for young Black fans. Others, like Crystal Lee and Ian James Corlett, admitted to learning much more about their characters after getting cast. Lee turned to a friend for a deep-dive study session on Jean Grey and Phoenix, helping her navigate the duality between the character’s human empathy and cosmic power. Corlett, on the other hand, confessed he didn’t realize he was voicing that Mr. Fantastic until multiple sessions into the job due to codenamed materials.

In addition to sharing how they found their voices, many panelists talked about the overwhelming response from fans, especially through cosplay, online engagement, and streaming. Several actors, including Reynolds, Marin, and Mountjoy, stream Marvel Rivals gameplay on Twitch and have fostered a welcoming, positive community among fans. Xanthe Huynh, a self-described lurker in those streams, praised the vibe of support and fun that surrounds the game.

Seeing fans dressed as their characters, both online and at events like Comic-Con, left a huge impression on the cast. Takahashi joked about wanting to see someone pull off Psylocke’s swimsuit look, while Marin said the rarity of Namor cosplay made it all the more impactful when it does happen. Participating in cosplay themselves for events like the LA Pride March gave them a new appreciation for the effort and artistry that fans bring to every stitch and detail.

As if the core cast wasn’t enough, the panel brought a few surprises. Pre-recorded shout-outs from Steven Fu (Iron Fist) and Judy Alice Lee (Luna Snow) warmed the crowd, and then several Season 3 cast members made in-person appearances. Michael Scott introduced himself as Knull, the King in Black, blending villainous inspirations like Apocalypse into his chilling vocal performance. Crystal Lee not only voices Jean Grey but also plays All-Black the Necrosword, which she described as the most vocally taxing—and rewarding—role she’s ever done. And Jon Bailey earned laughs as the voice of Jeff the Land Shark, leaning into the chaos and cuteness of the character.

As the panel neared its end, each performer reflected on what Marvel Rivals has meant to them, from childhood dreams of being part of Marvel to the joy of finding a community of friends in their fellow cast. The actors encouraged attendees to keep playing, keep showing love, and to show up to the events happening throughout Comic-Con weekend. Fans were invited to meet the cast during signings at the Sales Pavilion and a fan event at the Marvel Rivals activation in the Marriott Marquis Ballroom.

Click here for more coverage from SDCC.