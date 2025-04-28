Marvel Rivals Giant-Size Brain Blast Set to Return Next Weekend
Don't miss out on some giant-size rewards.
Marvel Rivals' new limited-time and hilarious game mode is here. Check out Giant-Size Brain Blast now.
What’s Happening:
- The popular free-to-play, Player vs Player game Marvel Rivals is now a few weeks into its second season.
- Titled Hellfire Gala, the new season brings in Emma Frost as a playable character, as well as new cosmetics, events, and gamemodes.
- Marvel Rivals announced on X that their new gamemode Giant-Size Brain Blast is here for a limited-time.
- Only available this weekend and next, the event supersizes the superheroes and villains’ heads, making for a hilarious mashup of bobblehead-esque Marvel characters.
- The larger heads actually do serve a purpose in the new game mode, which pits 6 players up against another team of 6 as they battle to be the first team with 50 KOs.
- The larger heads provide a larger target for players, making taking players out far easier. However, it does make you more vulnerable as well, so be careful!
- The gamemode is officially over for this weekend. It is set to return this Friday, May 2, at 5AM ET and run through Sunday, May 4, at 8PM ET.
- Players can earn exclusive rewards by playing the new gamemode.
- Each character has their own specific leaderboard. Players who end up in the Top 500 of these leaderboards will receive exclusive Titles for their account.
- Top 500 – Giant-Sized-Brain (Character)
- Top 100 – Monster-Sized-Brain (Character)
- Top 10 – Giant-Sized-Brain (Character)
- Players who finished in the top this weekend will receive the Title, with leaderboards resetting for weekend 2.
- If you complete 10 matches in Giant-Sized Brain Blast matches, you will get a free Emote “Brain Blast." You’ll have to be strategic, as the Emote must be assigned to a specific character when unlocked.
- Don’t miss out on Giant-Size Brain Blast during its final run next weekend.
Read More Marvel: